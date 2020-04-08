Why Is Drake Like This

For years, little was known about Drake’s presumably immaculate living quarters in Toronto and Los Angeles. Sure, in 2015, it was reported that he had a rave shower installed (it is exactly what you think it is—an immersive water experience equipped with a waterfall, body jets, flashing LED lights, aromatherapy, and sound effects ) but what decor could possibly hold a candle to such a gratuitous expense? Drake’s Toronto home, dubbed by him as “The Embassy,” is the subject of Architectural Digest’s May 2020 cover and by the looks of it, his interior design style is extremely “rich single guy” and “whiskey commercial, with toys on display.” It is both hideous and glamorous at the same time, full of unnecessary accoutre ments .

Take a closer look, via Drake’s Instagram:

Does Drake even really need any this? Does he need these things, in particular, as mentioned in the cover story:

An “NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court” topped with “a 21-square-foot pyramidal skylight”

A “bespoke Bösendorfer concert grand piano designed by Ferris Rafauli

A solid limestone entry hall “with beveled inserts of Nero Marquina marble beneath a faceted ceiling of antique mirror framed in bronze” and “two sculptures by Kaws.” Why do rich dudes love Kaws so much?

Lobmeyr’s Metropolitan chandelier, “originally designed by Hans Harald Rath to decorate the Metropolitan Opera in New York City in 1963,” and built with “20,000 pieces of hand-cut Swarovski crystal”

A bed and bed frame that weighs “roughly one ton and cost more than many people’s entire homes” and “encompasses a whiskey-and—champagne bar on the reverse side” of the headboard

A “4,000-pound tub of faceted black marble carved from a single block” that adorns his bathroom

A bunch of action figures on display in a “canary-yellow lounge”

There’s more, but the tacky extravagance began to blind me.