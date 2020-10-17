Who's 'the They/Them' Caroline Calloway's Dating? Here's Three Minimally Educated Guesses!

Photo : Noam Galai ( Getty Images )

In an Instagram post on Friday, possible long-dormant Riverdale guerrilla marketing stunt sleeper cell Caroline Calloway revealed that she’s dating someone new.



Advertisement

“Photo by the they/them I’m currently seeing,” Calloway initially captioned the photo of her reading on a bed, later changing “the they/them” to simply “the person” after followers criticized her word choice. “They don’t like gender-binary pronouns.”

But who is this person? And what do they want?!

That, my dear reader, remains unknown.



What we do know about the writer-influencer’s mystery individual is that they a) know how to use a camera phone, b) have a pretty good sense of composition and lighting and junk, and c) are probably nonbinary. Though approximately nobody asked me, I do have some guesses as to who her anonymous paramour might be:

Guess the first! Nico Tortorella ! The Younger star’s been talking about their “queer polyamorous marriage” with fitness entrepreneur Bethany C. Meyers a lot lately, most recently in an Attitude cover story

! The Younger star’s been talking about their “queer polyamorous marriage” with fitness entrepreneur a lot lately, most recently in Guess the second! Theo Germaine ! The breakthrough actor from Showtime’s Work in Progress, Netflix’s The Politician, and HBO’s Equal is hot, hot, hot right now—and also just plain hot. Theo, if you’re not dating Caroline, please know that my DMs are open! My family is dying, etc. T he one knock against this guess is that Germaine also uses he/him in addition to they/them, but how was I supposed to get their attention if I didn’t mention them here??

! The breakthrough actor from Showtime’s Work in Progress, Netflix’s The Politician, and HBO’s Equal is hot, hot, hot right now—and also just plain hot. Theo, if you’re not dating Caroline, please know that my DMs are open! My family is dying, etc. T he one knock against this guess is that Germaine also uses he/him in addition to they/them, but how was I supposed to get their attention if I didn’t mention them here?? Guess the third! Literally some rando! Speaking anecdotally (and under the reasonable gut assumption that this unknown partner is transmasculine), Calloway’s exactly the kind of beautiful toxic normie that transmascs always seem to go for.

Advertisement

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more and/or continue to wildly speculate sans solicitation.

No one:

Matthew McConaughey: My dad died having sex with my mom.

Read more at Page Six.

Here’s that attention Kourtney Kardashian ordered!! [ Bossip

ordered!! [ “I don’t miss it. At all,” Leslie Jones recently said of her time at Saturday Night Live. “That job was hard, man. That job was like two jobs and very restrictive, too. I wasn’t very free there.” [ Deadline

recently said of her time at Saturday Night Live. “That job was hard, man. That job was like two jobs and very restrictive, too. I wasn’t very free there.” [ In a new interview, supermodel Linda Evangelista affirmed that she believes the growing number of women who’ve accused her ex-husband, Gérald Marie , of sexual assault and misconduct and applauds their “courage and strength.” [ The Guardian



affirmed that she believes the growing number of women who’ve accused her ex-husband, , of sexual assault and misconduct and applauds their “courage and strength.” [ Stevie Nicks opened up about her 1979 abortion and how access to reproductive care has positively impacted her life and artistry. [ Entertainment Tonight

opened up about her 1979 abortion and how access to reproductive care has positively impacted her life and artistry. [ Some weird oversharing friend of Brian Austin Green’s told reporters that Brian’s totally cool with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s new relationship. [ Us Weekly

And finally!!!! Aly & AJ have promised to start saying “my fucking birthday” instead of “my stupid birthday” when performing “Potential Breakup Song” on tour.