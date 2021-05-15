Who Will NBC Pick to Be the New Ellen (Minus the Allegedly Toxic Workplace Part)?

Photo : Tibrina Hobson/Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Now that Ellen DeGeneres has announced her plans to step down from her NBC daytime talk show and spend more time generating allegedly toxic workplace cultures on a farm Upstate or whatever , the network scrambling to figure out who they’re gonna give her coveted timeslot to.

TMZ says that Kelly Clarkson is currently the frontrunner. T hat was always the plan with giving the singer her own daytime show, apparently! But ratings haven’t been great over the past year, so NBC execs are keeping an eye out for other possible post-Ellens just in case things with her show don’t improve.

A major contender after Clarkson is Tiffany Haddish, TMZ notes, who has filled in for Ellen a few times in the past and been very well-received. No one from her camp could confirm to TMZ whether she’d consider doing it though.

Another name that has come up in the past has been James Corden, but THANK FUCKING GOD he has already shot down those rumors, telling reporters that “there is absolutely no truth” to them. Hallelujah!

