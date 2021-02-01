Who Took Meghan Markle's Name Off Lil' Archie's Birth Certificate?!

Image : Toby Melville-Pool ( Getty Images )

The question posed in the headline of this blog is purely rhetorical, because anyone who has paid any scant amount of attention to the fallout from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry detaching themselves from royal life has already answered this question for themselves. I’m also sure that there’s a reason for this buried in some dusty-ass book of rules about royals that someone at Buckingham Palace knows by heart. Regardless: how rude is it that Lil’ Archie’s birth certificate doesn’t contain his mother’s maiden name?!

The Sun obtained a copy of Archie’s official birth certificate for some ungodly reason and discovered that Meghan Markle’s full name, Rachel Meghan, is not on the birth certificate. Instead, she is referred to as Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex, which is what she’d use publicly if she and her husband didn’t take their ginger baby to sunny Los Angeles. However, since she and Harry are clearly not about that royal life, then, I think we can safely interpret this change as a tiny hint of rude as well as the Palace’s insistence that tradition is honored.

Per a spokesperson from the Palace:

“The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex,” the statement read.

Advertisement

OK ! So they did it. We don’t know why they did it, but it’s been done. It was also done some time after lil’ Archie was born but before Harry and Meghan gave up royal life and moved to Los Angeles to become influencers or whatever. Draw your own conclusions from the information presented, but seems like maybe a touch of shade? [Page Six]

Every now and then I remember that Jennifer Coolidge is still around. It seems like every now and then, she also remember s this fact. I’m not sure where that’s headed, but I’d like to just draw attention to this anecdote she shared on Kelly Clarkson’s television program, which involves Jennifer Coolidg pretending to be her own identical twin so she could date multiple men while on vacation in Hawaii.

She met two men while she was on a solo vacation in Hawaii, then decided she liked both of them so much that she decided to see what she could get away with. So she pretended to be her own identical twin and dated both men for two weeks! I am forced to stan this woman’s mind and I salute the courage of the young and the foolish. Never in my life could I successfully execute this gag, but I am not and will never be anything close to Jennifer Coolidge. [Buzzfeed]

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here To Save on the All the Latest MacBooks and the Mac Mini