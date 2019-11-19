Last night, the second annual American Influencer Awards took place in the epicenter for celebrity hopefuls, the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. As Jezebel’s resident YouTube expert, I was expecting to recognize most of these D-listers. But with the exception of Manic Panic founders Tish and Snooky Bellomo above, photographed with the effervescent Trixie Mattel in a Barbie pink mini dress, I found myself more confused than I expected. Turns out, you don’t actually need to know who the marginally famous and/or wealthy are to form opinions about their wardrobe!

Image : Getty

Apparently beauty guru Brittany Barragan gets experimental with her makeup just... not her gowns. Gigi Gorgeous kept it classic, and I’m so happy someone invited Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent, whose textured, ombre sequins are actually little studs. I’m into it.

Image : Getty

Jaclyn Hill probably isn’t wearing her own makeup, but I love her Poison Ivy-red locks. Kat Castanon, the special effects expert, is all Elvira. Alexandra Villarreal did the same.

Image : Getty

Melly Sanchez, the Fashion Freak, deserves an award for most confounding fit. She looks great. Annette 69 threw some tulle over her BDSM latex gear and it works. Jennifer Ruiz’s gown is Grammys-worthy.

Image : Getty

Question: Who does Philip Wolff’s hair for the pink carpet if he is always doing everyone else’s? Whatever, I like his long, goth-y tuxedo jacket. Speaking of, Michael Costello is about to triple axel his way over to Transylvania. Frankie Grande was also present, because when is he not?

Julian Hernandez’s DIY collared shirt crop is too good; I’m about to take scissors to my entire wardrobe. Ese Milan’s gown is it, and Pablo Uribe’s black leather blazer-wrap dress is the only thing I want to wear.

Image : Getty

Alonzo Arnold’s gown was the most extra of the night and therefore, the best look of ‘em all. I love that turquoise-esque color. Taylor Gang clearly did, too.

Image : Getty

If Amanda Trivizas’s mini dress isn’t available right now on Fashion Nova, I would be shocked. Leysa Carrillo’s known for her curly hair looks and obviously she didn’t disappoint. Kristen Leanne wore her characteristically icy shade, which looks great but is ultimately kind of boring, too? Also, sequin gowns need more structure—a la Carrillo’s look—or else they look a little too Party City. (And I love Party City.)

Image : Getty

Patrick Starr invented color and I hope Destinee Arnold didn’t have to stand near him for that reason. Kristina Cheeseman was a ray on sunshine, and I loved her holographic Louis Vuitton belt and matching clutch, too.

Image : Getty

Lala Chihaia’s dress is, like, a sexy lawyer frock. Laci Meeks stole her gown from the set of the Bachelorette. Kenneth Senegal always looks cool; I’m here for more utilitarian-onesie-but-make-it-fashion on the carpet.

Tokyo Stylez is Jessica Rabbit from the year 3000. Jamie Dana wore my ideal brunch look. Marina Lantos’s burnt orange silk managed to outshine her hair, something I thought was impossible before this very moment. Kudos to her.

Image : Getty

Kandee Johnson cosplayed as Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde. (What, like it’s hard?) August Getty’s Midsommar suit looks stupid good on him. Kirsty Meakin—burn it.

Lo Wheeler Davis—the fox carcass is unnecessary here. Draya Michele’s angelic minidress makes her look like the mean girl in every ‘90s movie who ends up apologizing to and befriending the nerdy protagonist. I’m dying to know who Megan Pormer’s designer was, because I feel like I’ve been given free admission to LACMA just by looking at her. It rules.

Britney Tokyo didn’t want to show up her nails, and I respect that, but her velour, rainbow, three piece suit is a dream. Megan Shipani’s suit is cute but kinda boring in that I would love to own it and wear it to work, and I, myself, am very boring. Tyra Banks’s exaggerated shoulders and higher-than-the-sky skinny jeans are my ideal fit.

Image : Getty

Cohl Woolbright really is a diva, though I wish he wore more exciting biker shorts. Warped Tour will die, but Ethan Peters never will. Zackary Vang’s micro bag brings his casual fit to the next level, and all of the sudden I want to shave my head.

Image : Getty

Marylia Scott looks pretty, but it’s nothing to write home about. So I won’t. Cate “Ruby” Torrealba looks so goddamn comfortable; I’m envious. This photo of Syd Wilder could’ve been taken last night, or it couldn’t been taken during her stint in the Pussycat Dolls in the early ‘00s. There’s simply no way of knowing.

Image : Getty

This is not the first time I’ve been jealous of every single aspect of Cole Carrigann’s chic-casual fits, and it won’t be the last. After Nyma Tang, no one should even consider wearing gold again. Aaliyah Jay’s two-tone, two-textured ballgown reminds me of an updated version of every vintage (where “vintage” means, like, “the ‘80s”) prom dress I see at a boutique and lust after.

In conclusion: it was fine. I only wonder... where were all the influencers I know by name, face and personal style? Where was Emma Chamberlain? Jeffree Star? James Charles? The Vlog Squad? Are they too good for this award show? It doesn’t bode well for future American Influencer Awards if this is it.