Who Is This a Picture Of? Wrong Answers Only

Joan Summers
Illustration for article titled Who Is This a Picture Of? Wrong Answers Only
Image: Backgrid (Backgrid)

A photograph caught my eye this brisk Friday afternoon, of a woman in leather and furs, with a little prim purse and bug-eyed glasses that swallow her face whole. She’s being escorted somewhere... but where, exactly? I’d love to know who people think this lady is.

I’ll give you a few hints. Her family are Italian restaurateurs. She’s owned a piano at least once in her life. Creative ventures for this mystery woman include a brief stint as an Oreo cookie designer and, most notably, jetpack inventor.

Who Is She

Need help, still, or has everyone figured it out yet?

Image: Backgrid (Backgrid)

Yes, that’s correct, this is yet another blog on the internet about pictures of Lady Gaga in costume on set of Ridley Scott’s upcoming flick, House of Gucci. Despite a recent wave of criticism from the Gucci family—mostly that Al Pacino is apparently “too fat” to play a famous fashion designer—Miss Stefani Joanne Ally Maine Angelina Germanotta could not be stopped in her little black pumps and perm. Look at her go, bravely strolling across those cobblestone streets! Gucci heirs be damned, this lady is going to get her EGOT at any cost.

Elsewhere...

Elsewhere, Adam Driver rode his bike around, because what else are men supposed to keep themselves busy with while the women run around making the movies happen.

Image: Backgrid (Backgrid)
