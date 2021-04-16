Who Is This a Picture Of? Wrong Answers Only

Image : Backgrid ( Backgrid )

A photograph caught my eye this brisk Friday afternoon, of a woman in leather and furs, with a little prim purse and bug-eyed glasses that swallow her face whole. She’s being escorted somewhere... but where, exactly? I’d love to know who people think this lady is.

I’ll give you a few hints. Her family are Italian restaurateurs. She’s owned a piano at least once in her life. Creative ventures for this mystery woman include a brief stint as an Oreo cookie designer and, most notably, jetpack inventor.

