The Gucci Heirs Are Not Happy With Lady Gaga Or Al Pacino

While Lady Gaga has been overseas filming scenes for Ridley Scott’s new flick House of Gucci, once-heirs to the fashion fortune have been stewing and steaming and working themselves up over the family’s depiction in the upcoming film .



Most notably, the casting of Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci seems to have angered granddaughter Patrizia Gucci, who had this to say to the Associated Press Thursday:



“My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes and very elegant. He is being played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already, and this photo shows him as fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly. Shameful, because he doesn’t resemble him at all.”

As for Jared Leto’s role as her father, Paolo Gucci? “Horrible, horrible. I still feel offended.”

Patrizia expanded on her thoughts in another statement to AP:

“We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family. They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system....Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.”

As the AP reports, the Gucci family sold their remaining stakes in the brand to Investcorp in 1993. Meanwhile, the fashion house has been more than welcoming of Scott’s team, opening the doors to their archive for costumes seen in photographs from the set.



