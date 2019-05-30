Hello, hi, could you please let me know who the fuck you think this is?

Is this...



1) Kacey Musgraves

2) Bizarro World Bella Hadid

3) Minka Kelly as Lyla Garrity

4) Shailene Woodley

5) Ariana Grande

6) That girl from your high school who could fight

The answer is...

Yes, this is yet another questionable Ariana Grande wax figure that is making the rounds at the moment, but it’s unclear where exactly this wax figure is housed. Despite the overly defined jawline and the fact that Grande would never wear a sweatshirt that short, this statue at least looks more like Grande than the Madame Tussauds figure Arianators were begging to melt.