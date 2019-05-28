Image: AP

What is your greatest wish, reader? Mine would be an intricate and gossip-filled First Monday In May rip-off centering on the chaos merchants behind the scenes at Madame Tussauds. I would even settle for a 3 park docuseries on Lifetime, honestly! Why would I center a hard-to-come by wish on a museum known for their renditions of Paris Hilton’s chunky highlights? Well, they recently unveiled Ariana Grande wax figure. It did not go well! After posting the first images their latest monstrosity. After a voting process between “Classic Ari”, “Princess Ari”, and “Sassy Ari”, they went with the surgically grafted, knee-high boot era.



But for a week now, Arianators have begged the company to “melt” the clearly haunted figurine. Even a comment by the High Ponytail herself was uncovered on @popcravenews’ Instagram: “i just wanna talk.” And while everyone has released searing takes on the deranged 2012 Instagram eyebrows and thick bottom liner, I haven’t stopped puzzling over her Sassy, Classic, and Princess forms. After some brief investigative work, I’d like to offer my alternatives:



Classic Ari:

Image: Getty

Sassy Ari:



Princess Ari:

Lamar Odom has finally released his hotly-anticipated memoir, Darkness to Light. And having lived through the Kris Jenner School of Spin, he artfully snuck it out after the traditionally slow Memorial Day to ensure he’d be the lede on Us Weekly. Congrats, dude! While long heralded as “explosive” and “game-changing” by American Media’s many outlets, I find the most pressing takeaway is the buried lede in a chapter on his many affairs while married to Khloe Kardashian.

According to Odom, the denim baroness allegedly assaulted a stripper he’d hired. “[She] opened the door and pounced on the first girl she saw.” What a completely reasonable way to react to a woman whose rights are already under assault by this country, Khloé! Let’s draw the obvious conclusions to what kinds of women fall under the Kardashian’s brand of commercialized “empowerment.” Elsewhere, he discusses past orgies, cheating on Taraji P. Henson, and the regret he feels for his 2015 overdose.



Please enjoy this video of Nikki Blonsky performing “Good Morning, Baltimore” on the DragCon red carpet.

