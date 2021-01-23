Who Is Impersonating Lili Reinhart and Why Are They Doing It So Boringly

Photo : Jemal Countess ( Getty Images )

Now, I’m not saying that I have any desire to impersonate Lili Reinhart. I am perfectly happy with who I am: a woman who likes to steal the identities of dead dogs and cats so that I can vote for Democratic candidates in Republican-leaning states. But if I were going to pretend to be the 24-year-old actress from Archie Comics teen show Riverdale, I’d like to think that I would do, well, something of note with the opportunity.



I raise this newly discovered aspiration of mine because, as revealed in a tweet by Seventeen magazine, someone’s been impersonating Reinhart in interviews, or at least one (1) interview.

“Today, we briefly published a story with information we were led to believe was from Lili Reinhart,” the mag said in a statement. “However, it was brought to our attention that the person who contacted us was, in fact, an impersonator and had no connection to the Riverdale star. We want to sincerely apologize to Lili and her fans for this unfortunate situation. We reacted swiftly by removing the story from our site and regret the erroneous reporting.”

I haven’t been able to track down the retracted story in full—neither it nor Yahoo!’s since-deleted aggregation were archived by the Wayback Machine before they were taken down, and the original Seventeen story now redirects to a brief listicle about who a mysterious character on the CW show known only as “the Auteur” could be. But from the bits and pieces I’ve been able to find (shout out to this Barchie, i.e., Betty and Archie Updates account), the impersonator didn’t really do much—just said a bunch of stuff about who the Auteur is, what’s going to happen with Betty and Archie’s relationship, and how other plotlines will purportedly resolve themselves by season’s end. Mrs. Bored? Speaking!

Even Reinhart herself agreed when commenting on the matter that the whole thing was pretty snoozey. “For some bizarre reason, someone impersonated me in an interview with Seventeen,” the actress said on Instagram, per PopCrave. “Nothing inappropriate was said, but those were not my words and I wanted to address it.”

Not to encourage identity theft, but if you’re gonna impersonate a popular TV actress, make the most of it! In the words of area mom’s spaghetti enthusiast, Eminem, this opportunity comes once in a lifetime. But that’s just me, Jezebel dot com editor in chief Julianne Escobedo Shepherd, trying to impart some wisdom to my beloved Jezebel dot com readers. Good day.

Legendary news anchor Larry King died on Saturday. He was 87. [ Associated Press

died on Saturday. He was 87. [ Jane Krakowski did NOT date My Pillow guy , insists Jane Krakowski. [ Vanity Fair

did NOT date , insists Jane Krakowski. [ “The experiment lasted about six months,” British TV host Graham Norton wrote in his 2014 memoir about his relationship with current RuPaul’s Drag Race competitor Tina Burner . “It was a disaster.” [ PinkNews

wrote in his 2014 memoir about his relationship with current RuPaul’s Drag Race competitor . “It was a disaster.” [ Padma Lakshmi delivered 150 pizzas to the striking Teamsters in the Bronx on Friday, shortly before they reached a tentative agreement with management. [ Page Six

delivered 150 pizzas to the striking Teamsters in the Bronx on Friday, shortly before they reached a tentative agreement with management. [ The Bernie meme has been completely run into the ground, but I will obviously grant Janet Jackson a late pass for this glorious contribution. [ Twitter

a late pass for this glorious contribution. [ WHY DID KAHMORA HALL WEAR A BREASTPLATE AND PADS UNDER HER GREEN-SCREEN SUIT ON LAST NIGHT’S DRAG RACE?????