Who Gave Dave Chappelle Covid?

For the duration of the pandemic, various celebrity gossip outlets have been publishing regularly updating slideshows featuring celebrities who have covid. This is useful if you need to say, perform amateur contract tracing to figure out which famous person gave the other famous person covid. I’m not saying I consulted any of these slideshows to come to the conclusion I’ve reached here (I didn’t), but I am saying that maybe, just maybe, David Chappelle got covid from Grimes.

Chappelle, who is currently doing a stand-up residency (?) in Austin, tested positive for covid and is asymptomatic, according to his spokesperson. That’s good to hear! His residency wa s at Stubb’s in Austin, and according to Newsweek, every guest was required to take a rapid test before entering the premises and to wear a mask . That’s also good. Less so is the fact that Grimes, Elon Musk’s kooky faerie life partner, posted on January 11 on Instagram that she “finally” had covid but was enjoying the side effects of both Dayquil, and I guess, covid.

Here’s a photograph of Dave Chappelle, Grimes, Elon Musk, Joe Rogan (Christ!), and CK Chin, taken two days ago, breathing closely in and around each other, experiencing the kind of joy I hope to experience once the vax hits my bod and I can be free.

This photo was posted two days ago, and of the people in this photo, Grimes was the only one to have had covid. Did Grimes give Dave Chappelle covid? I’m not a doctor or a public health expert, so I do not know for sure. However, Joe Rogan has weighed in, since he is also in this photograph. Here’s what he said, per TMZ:

Joe Rogan, who was around Dave this week, says he’s in the clear, “Because people are asking, I was not exposed to the person who had covid and I have tested negative every day this week. Also, the person that gave covid to Dave was NOT Elon’s partner, Grimes.”

Okay! So it wasn’t Grimes. It was... could’ve been anyone or thing. Wear a mask, be safe, get well Chappelle. [TMZ]

Respect to Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who are being very chill famous-people parents and have finally revealed the name of their baby. They did this in a way that feels casual, normal, and largely, fine! Are Gigi and Zayn a normal celebrity couple? Maybe.... Anyway, the baby’s name is Khai, and Gigi revealed this by simply changing her Instagram bio to read “khai’s mom.” That’s cute! Also cute is this picture of Zayn in overalls smoking a J.

That’s all. Now we know the baby’s name. Peace, at last. [Us Weekly]