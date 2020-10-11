White Women Reportedly Furious That Bill Burr Reminded Them That We're White

Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

Despite opening with a vice presidential debate sketch featuring Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris and Jim Carrey as the fly on Mike Pence’s head, the segment from last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live that everybody seems to be talking about this morning is host Bill Burr’s monologue—specifically his jokes about white women’s history of fair-weather white supremacy and our habit of positioning ourselves as mere bystanders to empire and exploitation.



Per Bossip:

The nerve of you white women ! Listen, I don’ t want to speak ill of my bitches here. I dont, but l et’s go back in history here, OK? You guys stood by us toxic white males through centuries of our crimes against humanity. Y ou rolled around in the blood money, and occasionally, when you wanted to sneak off and hook up with a B lack dude, if you got caught, you said it wasn’t consensual. Yeah! Tha t’s what you did! That’s what you did! S o, why don’t you shut up, sit down next to me, and take your talking to?

Judging by Twitter, he seems to have touched a nerve with a quite a few of us!

Watch the full set, which film critic and comedian Jourdain Searles says “ screams ‘I am married to a Black woman and she has given me many lectures,’” below.

Dare I mention Harry Potter on this here blog so soon after yon moment de Snapewife? I don’t know, let’s go for it!

Later in the episode , Pete Davidson did a bit about J.K. Rowling’s transmisogynist unmasking this past summer.

“[It was] very disappointing,” the comedian told Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost, per Us Weekly. “ I long for a few years ago when the worst thing she ever did were those Fantastic Beasts movies . N o discrimination there! T hose films harmed us all equally.”

“ I mean, what’ s wrong with her, C olin?” he continued. “S he creates a seven-b ook fantasy series about all types of mythical creatures living in harmony with wizards and elves, and the one thing she can’t wrap her head around is Laverne Cox? S he’s a national treasure!”

Check it out below.

