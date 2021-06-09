What's Going On With Kanye West and Irina Shayk?

Image : BACKGRID

Paparazzi snapped pics of Kanye West and Irina Shayk aboard a private plane Wednesday; the latter appeared to be wearing his upcoming collaboration with Gap, a blue puffer jacket and Shayk dressed casually in white sweats. T hey were also reportedly spotted together in France. W hat the hell is going on?

According to a source who spoke with People Wednesday, West and Shayk have “known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago.” The source added that “she seems smitten,” but the two are “not officially dating.” However, Page Six claims that “multiple sources” confirmed the pair are in fact dating.



The Daily Mail also nabbed pictures of the duo in France.

West made headlines just a day before, when ex-wife Kim Kardashian shared a pic of the two with their children on Instagram, writing that she will love him “for life.” Meanwhile, on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is in its final season, Kim was seen crying over her “failed” third marriage, and what people might think of her and West.



Shayk, meanwhile, has kept herself relatively out of the spotlight since her torrid, years-long romance with Bradley Cooper. A romance, by the way, that may or may not have imploded following just about 1000 rumors in the tabloids concerning his allegedly illicit fling with Lady Gaga. All parties involved have vehemently denied the gossip, which is fine, because we were gifted an incredible picture of Irina Shayk on a wellness sabbatical with a glacier that doesn’t exist anymore. Thanks global warming, and Bradley Cooper!

Good luck to both Shayk and West, neither of whom probably need it.

