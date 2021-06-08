Let's Hear What Very Important Thing Chris Harrison Has to Say About His The Bachelor Firing

Image : Jon Kopoloff ( Getty Images )

Deadline reported this morning that Chris Harrison had been permanently excused from The Bachelor franchise with an alleged eight figure payout. Yep! The man who refused to see the error in Rachel Kirkconnell’s plantation “party” outfit got to walk away with a purported eight-figure payout—we’re all in the wrong line of business. Anyway, the man has “broken his silence,” as it were.



This’ll be good.

On Instagram, he wrote:

“I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

What friendships those are is still unclear. Maybe the people signing his checks?