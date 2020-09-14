What Time Did JK Rowling Die?

Oof, I read the first couple of Strike books and couldn’t get over how mean-spirited they are. Just full of awful stuff that, when you look back on, was present in Harry Potter, too—misogyny, fat shaming, transphobia, etc. etc. She has a weird obsession with describing how ugly people are, like GRRM and his food descriptions, except so much worse. In the last book, I was even getting a strong “own the libs” vibe from one of the subplots (unfortunately, I can’t remember the details anymore, I don’t care to reread the book to get them) .

I’m glad this latest one got a bad review. Reading the Strike books just about ruined Harry Potter for me, even before JKR came out as a TERF.