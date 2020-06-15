Emma Watson and Rupert Grint Would Also Like JK Rowling to Shut the Fuck Up

Image : via Getty

J.K. Rowling, notorious TERF and author of some notable children’s books, has lost another two supporters: Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who want nothing to do with her anti-trans bullshit.

Following Daniel Radcliffe’s lead, both Watson and Grint put out statements supporting the trans community, after Rowling’s repeated attacks on trans people.

“Trans women are women. Trans men are men,” Grint told the Sunday Times. “We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.”

Watson, meanwhile, put out a statement on Twitter standing with the trans community:

Rowling’s absolutely unnecessary screeds against trans people, and trans women in particular, has hurt legions of fans (trans and otherwise) who considered her books a primer on accepting people for who they are and finding the magic within.

Still, Rowling speaks only for herself, and her books—and the people whose lives they changed—are whatever you want them to be. But there is truly no need to follow her on Twitter. She doesn’t deserve your engagement. Fuck J.K. Rowling.

