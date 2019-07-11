Image: Getty

Anwar Hadid has a new tattoo, and it’s going to keep me up at night. The 20-year-old model talked to Vanity Fair on “a recent afternoon” about all of his body ink, and his brief and cryptic description of one of his newest ones has me scratching my head, turning my head up to the sky, starting to ask questions, and then trailing off mid-sentence. I’m a firm believer in never asking anyone about their tattoos, but in this case, Hadid offered, and now I am forced to wrestle with the possibility that Dua Lipa’s boyfriend knows more than me about how the world works.

The tattoo in question is simple. “I got this one two days ago,” Hadid says. “It’s 528 Hz, which is the frequency of love.” In Vanity Fair’s words, he says this “without elaboration” (emphasis mine). A cursory Google of “the frequency of love” brought me to this website Attuned Vibrations, the homepage of which states that it “provides high-quality healing music to align you with the rhythms and tones that form the basis of the Universe.”

Attuned Vibration posits that 528 Hz is “a frequency that is central to the ‘musical mathematical matrix of creation,’” according to someone named Dr. Leonard Horowitz. This website seems to offer a couple of explanations, though I find none of them satisfying:

Math scientist Victor Showell describes 528 as fundamental to the ancient Pi, Phi, and the Golden Mean evident throughout natural design. Vic Showell and John Stuart Reid (a pioneer in acoustic research and cymatic measurements) have proven that 528 is essential to the sacred geometry of circles and spirals consistent with DNA structuring and hydrosonic restructuring.

There could be an even simpler answer, which sounds like something I’d come up with if I was high:

528 resolves to a 6, the icon for physical manifestation. That is, 5+2+8=15; and 1+5=6 (using Pythagorean math). The symbol “6” reflects the “spiraling down from heaven into the wholeness of earth.”

I don’t know. Do you know? This website also seems to suggest that this particular frequency can clean polluted oceans. This is all very interesting, but I’m mostly concerned with what Hadid thinks. What does he know about the nature of love that I don’t?

Dua Lipa, if you want to talk, please email me.