Wendy Williams has reportedly checked back into an unnamed rehabilitation center days after the debut of Sherri Shepherd’s new daytime talk show—the effective replacement of The Wendy Williams show. Throughout Williams’ 14-year run, Shepherd was a frequent guest/host, even memorializing Williams via the final episode of the series in June—a taping Williams claimed she was sadly never actually invited to.

“You have to say there is nobody, nobody like Wendy Williams,” Shepherd said during the finale. “From her days on the radio to ruling daytime talk for 13 seasons, Wendy earned her title as the Queen of All Media.”

This week, according to an exclusive from Page Six, the Queen of All Media, who also suffers from Graves disease and lymphedema, and has long been known to grapple with substance abuse, has once again sought treatment for her addiction issues. During a 2019 taping of her show, she revealed that she was living in a sober house, alluding to an addiction to alcohol and a lengthy battle with cocaine abuse in the past: “For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” she shared. “You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped.”

Advertisement

According to a Page Six source, Williams’ most recent rehabilitation stay was prompted by excessive drinking. “It’s gotten worse,” one source said. “She went from wine to straight up vodka.”

Sources also said Williams’ health and sobriety waned after the show’s production company, Debmar-Mercury “refused” to offer their support in her attempts at recovery. “They turned their backs on her,” a source said. “They had too much control over someone so vulnerable.”

G/O Media may get a commission Smile confidently Byte Invisible liners that make you feel great.

This doctor-directed treatment costs thousands less than braces, and is done entirely from the comfort of your own home. The process starts with teeth impressions, and after that, doctors formulate the best plan of action for your smile. Buy at Byte Advertisement

“They would not sign off on anything that would’ve helped her recovery efforts,” Kevin Hunter, Williams’ ex-husband, told Page Six of the star’s decline, at the end of July 2022. Hunter also revealed that Williams’ family met with Debmar-Mercury to discuss how to aid in her sobriety, to no avail: “They sat in a meeting with her whole family, including her now-deceased mom, and would not sign off on the recovery efforts that would’ve helped Wendy also get well and live and be sober,” he said. “They basically said, ‘If you don’t stop drinking, you’re going to lose the show.’” Ultimately, The Wendy Williams show was officially canceled in June 2022, after Williams was largely unable to helm its final season.

It’s unknown where exactly the former host and television personality is seeking treatment, but a representative has confirmed that she’s checked into a “wellness facility” to receive care for her “overall health issues,” in the hopes of a return to hosting. “She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast,” the rep told The Sun, adding: “Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well-wishes during this time.”

Advertisement

Here’s hoping we’ll hear Williams’ immortal greeting, “how you doin’?” again very soon.