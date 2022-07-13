“I sat in my apartment and I watched it. And [I was] like, ‘Ecch!,’” is how many of us experienced last month’s series finale of The Wendy Williams Show, which by way of goodbye featured some pithy words of tribute from Williams’ effective replacement Sherri Shepherd and a video montage. But the quoted words above come from none other than Williams herself in a new interview with the New York Post. Over Zoom, Williams told the paper that there was “nothing” she liked about the final episode and that the show’s production company, Debmar-Mercury, did not invite her back to bid goodbye.

“Debmar-Mercury, in my opinion, should have done it with [me], not these other people on The Wendy Williams Show,” said Williams. “Except for Fat Joe. I love him. He’s my favorite.” Joe was part of the stable of rotating guest hosts on the show’s Wendy-free final season.

During the new interview, Williams, as she has been wont to do in recent months, expressed her desire to start a podcast. Makes sense for someone who got her start in radio. Great idea. “I can’t wait to meet up with people like Donald Trump,” she added. Okay, maybe the idea isn’t quite fleshed out and could use some retooling.

Williams also said she wants to open a restaurant—potentially, according to the Post, a “seafood-centric parlor that she’d like to establish in either New York City or her home state of New Jersey.” That would allow her to go from, “How you doin’?” to “What’s crackin’”! (I’m talking about crab legs.)

What else?

“I would love to fall in love,” said Williams. “I want to fuck. A lot of girls at 57 don’t care about fucking. Excuse me, I’m gorgeous. Can I fuck?” You may, Wendy! You may.

Williams also told the Post: “Maybe I’ll go back on TV. Perhaps, I don’t know. I’ve got so much money, I can do anything I want, or nothing at all.” That’s the dream!