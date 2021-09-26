In the wake of that insanely restrictive anti-abortion law that recently went into effect in Texas, it’s good to see that not everywhere in the world is stuck in the same reactionary backslide that we seem to be in .



Seventy-seven percent of voters in San Marino, a majority-Catholic republic entirely en sconced within Italy, cast their ballots in favor of legalizing abortion on Sunday, the Associated Press reports. Once the country’s Parliament legalizes the procedure, which has been criminalized in the European state for over 150 years , Sammarinese individuals will no longer need to go abroad to Italy and elsewhere to terminate unwanted pregnancies, a potentially costly trip that not everyone can necessarily afford.

“We supported this for the simple reason that it seemed right that women have a choice and aren’t forced to go somewhere else, but to have the services on our own territory,” Sara Casadei of the “Noi Ci Siamo” campaign told the AP.

Th ere will still be restrictions placed upon abortion access in San Marino, as the law only legalizes the procedure during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and under certain circumstances after that. Still, it’s better than it being fully criminalized like it had been since the mid-19th century—and definitely better than the six-week bullshit Texas just put into place !

“I am very happy and satisfied that the citizens of San Marino have finally expressed the fact that women must enjoy equal dignity,” said Francesca Nicolini, a doctor and member of a group that supported the referendum called the Sammarinese Women’s Union , in an interview with The Guardian. “Our citizens have taken a step forward and finally brought us into the third millennium and our politicians will have to keep in mind that they need to do more, and better, in terms of the rights of all people.”