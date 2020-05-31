Welcome to Hell: White Celebrities Making Bad Art About George Floyd Edition

Screenshot : Instagram

Man, I really thought that the NYU Tisch dean who responded to student demands for tuition payback by twirling to R.E.M. over Zoom had Worst Interpretive Dance of the C ovid -19 Pandemic in the bag, but I think Heather Morris might’ve swiped the prize out from under her.



Advertisement

The Glee alum slash erstwhile “Single Ladies” backup dancer shared a video of an original dance piece on her Instagram this weekend, titling the piece “George Floyd” after the Minnesota man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis cops on Monday sparked nationwide protests against police brutality .

Advertisement

I might not be Mrs. Dance Critic, but this piec e—which begins with Morris staring straight to camera for over half a minute as tears well up in her eyes—is pretty bad, right? I mean, all I’m getting from it is that Floyd’s death and the resulting unrest makes Morris feel bad. Surely, one of the last things we need right now is white artists making art about how anti-Black violence makes white people feel.

Morris isn’t the only white celebrity trying to creatively capitalize on the protests right now to truly clueless ends . During his United at Home fundraiser live stream on Saturday, David Guetta debuted “a special record” dedicated to Floyd. “This record is in honor of George Floyd,” said the French DJ , who then went on to make empty, nebulous call s for “more unity” and other meaningless platitutdes . “Shout out to his family,” Guetta concluded.

Now 10% off, Our Custom Neck Gaiters Can Double as a Headband—and... Read on The Inventory

Instead of making bad art about their feelings, perhaps celebrities like Morris and Guetta could put their creative capacities to better use and organize something more directly, m aterially impactful—maybe like what visual artists Juliana Huxtable and Hannah Black have done with t he Covid-19 Bailout Fundraiser, which mobilized New York ’s artist community to raise tens of thousands of dollars to bail people out of covid-infested jails over the past few weeks .

Advertisement

Just a thought!

If organizing’s not their specialty, celebrities can always simply use their vast wealth to support people on the ground who do know what they’re doing .

Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen, for example, has promised to donate $200,000 to bailout funds across the country in order to help get the protesters who were arrested at the nationwide uprisings out of jail as soon as possible.

In a word? Love! More of this please!

Advertisement