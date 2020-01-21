Photo : Backgrid

On a Vancouver Island airport runway early Tuesday morning, a former-but-still-kinda royal stepped off a WestJet plane, grinning like a schoolboy because his wife, her dogs, and their baby were waiting for him in Canada.



Page Six reports that Harry, formerly Prince Harry, formerly the hottest royal man in the UK, has officially fled Buckingham Palace for sunnier skies or whatever the weather is like in Victoria. The rich wife guy unloaded himself on a tarmac this morning and into a waiting car—are cars allowed on tarmacs like that?—where he was presumably shuttled off to pet see his son Archie, pet Meghan Markle’s dogs, and probably text Bob Iger back.

On Monday, he met with Boris Johnson, animatronic tire fire in a wig and recently elected UK Prime Minister, at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London. This marked Harry’s last go around as a rich and royal dude before shipping off to Vancouver. Presumably, the two discussed how to continue the UK’s long and storied history of British Colonialism with other attendees.

While her husband was flying in, The Sun published photos of Meghan took her beagle and Labrador for a walk with baby Archie in tow near her beachside mansion. And while I’m on the topic, can Architectural Digest please do a video from inside that house, specifically? I want to see how committed the couple is to air space as a design ethos. [Page Six]

Photo : Backgrid

Here’s a joke you will hear multiple times if you Google DJ Khaled right now: ANOTHER ONE! Despite never eating his wife Nicole Tuck out, unless he has magically changed his mind, the frequent music video extra announced the birth of his second child on Instagram Monday night.

As expected, he issued plenty of “bless ups” to staff and doctors at the hospital, most notably with Tuck’s doctor, Dr. Jin. People also reports that celebrity onlookers rushed to congratulate the Instagram Story-obsessed DJ on his platform of choice, including Chance the Rapper, LunchMoney Lewis, Busta Rhymes, Tommy Mottola, Cool & Dre, DJ Pharris, DJ Clark Kent, and even Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes.

It would probably be gauche to ask his spokespeople if he has finally satisfied his wife since he last put his sex life on blast in 2018, so I’ll needlessly speculate here instead. She’s still with him, so probably! But if not, the two are rich enough that I’m sure they will be absolutely fine. [People]