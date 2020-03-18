We Are All Seth Rogen Watching Cats Stoned in Quarantine

Image : via Getty

Back in December, when we could socialize with other human beings without potentially killing them, my friends and I each ate a weed gummy and went to see Cats in theaters. It was one of my life’s best and most unhinged cinematic viewing experiences. I remember it so fondly that thinking about it now, from the isolation chamber that my apartment has become, brings tears to my eyes. Now, you can rent Cats on Amazon and iTunes, for your social distancing entertainment. It seems Seth Rogen got high and did just this!

Us Weekly reports that on Tuesday night Rogen live-tweeted his entire Cats viewing experience, which he rightfully underwent after smoking weed. “I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy,” he tweeted. “Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha.”

AND YOU NEVER WILL.

Here, we provide a sampling of the Seth Rogen viewing experience, which mimics my own viewing experience, except instead of tweeting my high thoughts, my friends and I audibly yelled them in a theater half the other attendees ended up walking out of.

All of these thoughts are absolutely correct. Cats is a masterpiece. Please watch it, and keep Idris Elba in your thoughts.

Amanda Bynes is having a baby!

Us Weekly reports that both Bynes and her fiancé (ex-fiancé?) Paul Michael posted sonogram photos on Instagram this week:

“Baby in the making,” he captioned an old selfie of the pair. He also shared a second photo of their baby’s first ultrasound with Bynes’ name listed on the image. “Baby on board,” the Sydney White star, 33, wrote via Instagram on the same sonogram photo.

The posts have since been deleted, though Us Weekly says a source confirmed that “Amanda is just barely pregnant and she is very happy.”

TMZ says Bynes is about six weeks pregnant, and that is possible, under the terms of her conservatorship, that she would not be permitted to have custody of her child—that would be split between her father and Michael. Her lawyer told TMZ: “I’m not confirming that Amanda is expecting and because of that it’s premature for anyone to speculate about who would have custody of Amanda’s unborn child.” [Us Weekly, TMZ]

