Though she should have stayed with Dr. Keanu in Something’s Gotta Give, Diane Keaton nonetheless thrives in role of “mature woman exasperatedly tries a young people thing only to find herself reluctantly and then wholeheartedly enjoying it.” And her new movie, Poms, looks like it’s going to be another excellent addition to that genre.



The trailer for the upcoming geriatric cheerleader movie features Keaton exuding her signature turtlenecked charm, which alone is worth the price of admission for me. But even beyond Diane Keaton, the cast is absolutely amazing, including Australian national treasure Jacki Weaver, American royalty Pam Grier, the very underutilized Celia Weston, and my heart’s forever bartender, Rhea Perlman.

Poms seems like The Bucket List meets Bring It On, wherein Keaton’s terminally ill character forms a competitive cheerleading team with a group of women in a retirement home. They’re coached by 13 Reasons Why’s Alisha Boe, who seems like she can hold her own against an ensemble of veteran actors. Hilarity and tears presumably ensue.

“Break a hip,” a tiny blond cheerleader archetype says to Weaver in the trailer. “Get pregnant,” she replies. Yep, I’m ready.