Wait, Olivia Munn Was Trying to Holler at John Mulaney in 2015?

Image : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

This year’s Horny Time is especially horny and confounding in equal measure, as famous people emerge from the pandemic paired up in interesting, unforeseen ways. One such pairing is that of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney, two famous people who “met in church” and are now “in love” even though Mulaney JUST got out of rehab and also left his wife, within the span of like, five days. Not to be rude or to imply anything untoward, but was Olivia Munn playing the long game?

I will not make a judgment call, but here is some evidence. Just Jared rooted around in their handbag and came up with a 2015 interview where Munn told a charming little story about John Mulaney and her “fangirling. ” Please see below:

“We were at a wedding together and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancè want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?” “At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like ‘So you having fun?’” She continued: “I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.” Shortly after, when the “Newsroom” star sent the comedian an email, she noted that “he never emailed back.” “I might’ve got the wrong email — probably,” she laughed. “That’s what I tell myself.”

OK . This isn’t the long game, but it’s a very interesting coinkydink. Just Jared also found a tweet of hers from December 2020 that sent support to Mulaney, the man she is now ostensibly supporting spiritually and physically, some months later, in 2021. In other related Mulaney news, his wife Anna Marie Tendler was also in rehab around the same time he was, but her stint was for “emotional...and eating disorders” that Page Six is speculating is related to her husband’s cheating or his drug problems, or both?

Everything about this entire situation is extremely messy! B ut maybe Munn is drawn to mess, as many of us are. The difference with Munn is that she’s famous, so her affinity for mess is splashed across the tabs, making it difficult for her and anyone else in her orbit to try to live life or, uh, break themselves of their addiction to mess! It is difficult to stop the cycle of being a messy lil’ b, but the first step in recovery is admitting you have a problem. [Just Jared]

Congratulations to Naomi Campbell, who has come into possession of a baby.

In April, Milo Ventimiglia left the gym wearing coochie-cutter Daisy Dukes and set the internet afire with the sight of those big-ass thighs. If you have not seen the photos, I recommend you seek them out, as they are worth your time. In any case, Mr. Leg Day has issued a statement on the shorts in an appearance on The Talk:



“I swear to god this is just a guy leaving the gym,” he told the co-hosts. “I wasn’t even thinking about it. The shorts are normal length, but when I work out I kind of fold them up just so I can work a little harder. It’s even a joke around some of my friends that are inside the gym when I’m there. We all know one another...you know get under a bar or get on a machine or something and my shorts get hiked up really high, then everyone kind of hoots and hollers.”

This gym sounds great! Big-bodied men doing big squats and pumping the glutes with their shorts rolled up around their Lil’ Smokies for protection. Though a photo of said shorts on Instagram revealed that they are actually a normal length, it makes sense to me that Milo should just cut ‘em high and tight, and leave it that way, forever. [E! News]