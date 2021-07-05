Vin Diesel Says He Would Make a Fast and Furious Musical, Which Is Great To Hear Because I Would Watch a Fast and Furious Musical

Photo : Amy Sussman/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

During a re cent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote F9, the newest installment in The Fast and The Furious franchise, Vin Diesel said that he was “dying” to do a musical version of the popular movies. That’s right people, we’re talking about creating a movie that would involve both absurdly impractical car stunts and elaborately choreographed musical numbers (that I imagine would center around the theme of Family) !! I know it’s not real, but I’d like to make it clear that I would watch this hypothetical movie on a daily basis.



Advertisement

“Well, I’m dying to do a musical,” Vin Diesel said during the interview. “ I was this close to doing Guys and Dolls , with Steven Spielberg, and we ended up not doing that but I’m dying to do a musical.” Apparently, Vin Diesel did theater in high school and inherited his love of musicals from his grandmother.

As a long-time fan of the Fast and the Furious franchise, I am both thrilled and terrified at the prospect of watching these motherfuckers sing as they fly through the air in cars. I also have a number of questions for Mr. Diesel about his vision for the project : Would the music be more Chicago or Cats? Also, what are his feelings on lyrical car-related puns ?

To be fair , it’s not QUITE as big of a stretch as you might imagine — Ludacris and Tyrese both gained their initial fame for their musical careers after all , and with the rec ent addition of Cardi B into what I like to call the Fast and The Furious Cinematic Universe, it’s certainly possible that a very very VERY inventive composer could make something work. (No Lin-Manuel Miranda, I am NOT talking to you.)

Unfortunately , for now Vin Diesel’s dreams of a musical that features multiple high-speed car chases are just that, dreams. It’s probably safer to pin my hopes on the similarly hypothetical crossover with Jurassic World.