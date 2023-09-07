Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First 'Show' Since 2018

Fashion

Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First 'Show' Since 2018

The VS Fashion Show returned Wednesday, sort of, with Naomi Campbell reciting poetry and former Angels wearing black blazers.

By
Lauren Tousignant
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

It’s been four years since the images of skinny models in bright colors wearing giant wings—and the diet and exercise routines of said skinny models—took over the newsfeeds of teen girls and women around the world. But on Wednesday night, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned...without the ornate wings, the runway, or seemingly any idea of what kind of brand it’s actually trying to be.

Advertisement

In what appeared to be a kick-off to New York Fashion Week, Victoria’s Secret held a head-scratching event meant to show off its new and improved and not-sexist brand. So, instead of strutting 95% naked down the runway, Naomi Campbell, an original Victoria’s Secret Angel, recited a poem by Nigerian writer and artist Eloghosa Osunde. Which yeah, is cool. And instead of watching a traditional fashion show, attendees watched a 12-minute trailer for an hour-and-a-half-long film, The Victoria’s Secret World Tour, that Victoria’s Secret will release on Amazon Prime on September 26. Apparently, the film, which describes itself as “part documentary” and “part fantasy,” features “a new generation of creatives” talking about fashion and identity—specifically, 20 women from Lagos, London, Bogotá, and Tokyo who are all some kind of artist, be it designer, musician, writer, painter, or “multifaceted creative.” Again, cool, but also, what?

The film does seem to feature models, too, including former Angels Candice Swanepoel and Adriana Lima, and Doja Cat performs in it, but it’s unclear what role lingerie plays. Gigi Hadid, who also stars in the film, introduced the trailer to the New York attendees and said it’s her “favorite” VS show. Is it?!?!

It’s Almost Here: #TheTour23 | Victoria’s Secret

The infamous wings themselves seem to be absent from this “tour,” except when they appeared as part of an ad campaign for the Wednesday event, which saw a handful of models and influencers posing around New York City in wings. (Some wings were on display at the trailer’s premiere, too.) Which, why? The runway shows were exciting spectacles that, models aside, showcased some very cool and unique pieces of art. The backlash against the brand, culminating in a four-year runway hiatus, was warranted, but I think it’s kind of bizarre that Victoria’s Secret rebranded the show into...whatever this is...instead of just like, choosing diverse and inclusive models to walk the runway in lingerie designed by women, for women, that is irrespective of the male gaze. But what do I know!? Maybe this will end up being the coolest thing any brand has done this millennium.

The pink carpet for the trailer’s premiere, similarly, seemed to suffer from this chaotic brand relaunch. A wild mix of former Victoria’s Secret Angels, a bunch of TikTok influencers, a few random celebs (Jemima Kirke?), and some nepo babies and famous friends of famous celebs posed on it. And all of them wore outfits that seemed to say, “I have no idea what I’m dressing for.” See for yourself.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 25

Lila Moss

Lila Moss

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

Kate Moss’s daugher was one of the few who wore wings to the event. I have no idea if she wore them for fun or if the brand asked her to wear them or if she’s part of some kind of guerilla marketing campaign. Whichever it is, it was nice to see a cool pair of wings.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 25

Taylor Hill

Taylor Hill

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

The former Victoria’s Secert Angel went for all-black. To mourn what the brand used to be? The death of her Angel career? Odd choice, in my opinion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 25

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

Sorry, but I can’t focus on what Chopra’s wearing when all I can think about is the TEA she must have about Joe and Sophie’s divorce.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 25

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

It looks like she’s going out to dinner with some cool friends on a Friday night. Which is fine.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 25

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

This is legitimately fucking awesome.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 25

Doja Cat

Doja Cat

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

This is the same woman who adorned herself with thousands of red Swarvoski crystals for a fashion show in Paris. So...this might be the most boring and unimaginative thing she’s ever done.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 25

Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

Another former Victoria’s Secret Angel, but at least Candice is wearing a dress that is a little bit interesting. Emphasis on a little bit!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 25

Ziwe

Ziwe

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

Obsessed with this. Why isn’t everyone dressing like this? Were only some people allowed to wear wings? I’m so confused. But no notes for Ziwe.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 25

Remy Bader

Remy Bader

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

I do love this dress, and I am going to her TikTok right now to watch any and all Tiktoks she posted about the event. Maybe she has some insight?!?!?!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 25

Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

I’m starting to think all the former Victoria’s Secret Angels were literally told they had to keep it boring and professional.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 25

Lourdes Leon

Lourdes Leon

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

This is fun and appropriate for an event held by a sexy-but-also-empowering-and-not-sexist lingerie brand.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 25

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

*Points at shoes*: “What are those!”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 25

Stassie Karanikolaou

Stassie Karanikolaou

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

I say this with zero disrespect to Kylie Jenner’s BFF, but does it not seem like Victoria’s Secret just sent an invitation to...everyone? Or was Stassie sent as the official Kardashian representative since none of them (not even Kendall!) were in attendance?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 25

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

For sure.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 25

Jemima Kirke

Jemima Kirke

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

Definitely the perfect occasion for a Beetlejuice-esque two-piece cropped pantsuit. (Derogatory.)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 25

Anna Sophia Robb

Anna Sophia Robb

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

Finally! Some color! I’ve never seen more black with hints of gold in my entire life.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 25

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

You cannot convince me this woman had any idea she was attending an event with a carpet.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 25

Alix Earle

Alix Earle

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

A little boring but I understand that we all needed to play it safe, since we had no idea what was going on.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 25

Julia Fox

Julia Fox

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

I can’t figure out if Julia was asked to wear these wings or if she just walked around NYC wearing them because she’s Julie Fox and that’s what she does. (Which I love.)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 25

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

Another former Victoria’s Secret model playing it real cute and safe.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 25

Ivy Getty

Ivy Getty

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

I imagine she was told she was attending this event last minute and just said, “OK, I guess if I just take my top off, that works.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 25

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

Love to see Brooke! Am shocked to see her here!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 25

Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez

Image for article titled Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet: The Brand Scrambles for Identity in First &#39;Show&#39; Since 2018
Photo: Getty Images

Again! Excited but surprised!

Advertisement

25 / 25