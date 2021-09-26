I haven’t really seriously watched a season of the Real Housewives in like eight or nine years, but even I!!!!!! could’ve guessed that the loudest anti-vaxxer among the franchise’s various casts would’ve ended up being Vicky Gunvalson.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star apparently spent much of her time while filming the upcoming second season of The Real Houswives Ultimate Girls Trip fighting with her fellow castmates about the COVID-19 vaccines, Page Six reports. Specifically, she told them (Dorinda Medley, Tamra Judge, Phaedra Parks, Brandi Glanville, Taylor Armstrong, Eva Marcille, and Jill Zarin) that “everyone who got the vaccine is going to die.” Which isn’t technically incorrect because everyone is literally going to die, but not because they got vaxxed.
“She wouldn’t stop fighting about the shot and really got into it with Dorinda,” an insider claimed in an interview with the outlet. “Vicki told Dorinda that everyone who got the vaccine is going to die,” adding that Gunvalson’s point of view has “nothing to do with religious reasons.”
Do I have to add a disclaimer that she’s wrong? I’m not a woman in STEM, but the vaccines are not going to kill everyone, just for the record!!
- Despite reports to the contrary, Kelly Price’s lawyer claims that the gospel singer has NOT gone missing but is simply recovering from a severe bout of COVID-19 at an undisclosed location. [Bossip]
- “On our first date, in November of 1986, Tom told me, ‘In 10 years I will be a millionaire and showing my collections in Europe,” wrote the late journalist Richard Buckley, who died last week at 72, about his partner of 35 years, fashion designer and filmmaker Tom Ford, in a new piece published posthumously this weekend. “As I already had six years of fashion-industry experience under my belt, I sat there thinking, ‘Poor thing. He will become so disillusioned when the system chews him up and spits him out’... That time, like so many others over the years, he would prove me wrong. He achieved his goal in nine years.” [Page Six]
- Catfish host Nev Schulman, who famously punched a woman “repeatedly” in the head back when he was in college, just had another baby. [Page Six]
- How is Elon Musk coping from his semi-split from Grimes? By drinking one (1) beer at air-o-port. [Page Six]
- Jennifer Lopez performed with Ja Rule and LL Cool J at the Global Citizen Concert in New York on Saturday, and…uh…looks like she had fun out there! [Hollywood Life]
