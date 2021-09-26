I haven’t really seriously watched a season of the Real Housewives in like eight or nine years, but even I!!!!!! could’ve guessed that the loudest anti-vaxxer among the franchise’s various casts would’ve ended up being Vicky Gunvalson.



Advertisement

The Real Housewives of Orange County star apparently spent much of her time while filming the upcoming second season of The Real Houswives Ultimate Girls Trip fighting with her fellow castmates about the COVID-19 vaccines, Page Six reports. Specifically, she told them (Dorinda Medley, Tamra Judge, Phaedra Parks, Brandi Glanville, Taylor Armstrong, Eva Marcille, and Jill Zarin) that “everyone who got the vaccine is going to die.” Which isn’t technically incorrect because everyone is literally going to die, but not because they got vaxxed.

“She wouldn’t stop fighting about the shot and really got into it with Dorinda,” an insider claimed in an interview with the outlet . “ Vicki told Dorinda that everyone who got the vaccine is going to die,” adding that Gunvalson’s point of view has “nothing to do with religious reasons.”

Do I have to add a disclaimer that she’s wrong? I’m not a woman in STEM, but the vaccines are not going to kill everyone, just for the record!!