VH1 Halts Production on T.I. and Tiny's Reality Show Amidst Sexual Abuse Allegations

Just a head’s up, t his Dirt Bag’s gonna be a rough one!



On Friday, VH1 temporarily suspended production on its reality show T.I & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle following accusations of sexual abuse against series stars slash married couple Tip “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Page Six reports. The decision to pause the show was mutually agreed upon by the couple and MTV Entertainment, sources told Deadline.

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” a spokesperson for MTV Entertainment spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline . “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”



Earlier this week, Sabrina Peterson, a former associate of the couple’ s, claimed that the couple had sexually abused multiple women, with accusations ranging from trafficking to drugging and coercing victims.

T.I. and Tiny have denied the allegations, calling them “egregiously appalling.”

“ Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson,” they said in a statement to Complex. “ The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”

In equally distressing news , two more stars of Netflix’s wildly popular 2020 docu-series Cheer were arrested for alleged sexual misconduct involving minors this past week.

Twenty-five-year-old Navarro College coach and choreographer Robert Joseph Scianna was arrested in Virginia after allegedly trying to meet up with someone underage for sex, the Chesterfield County Police Department told Deadline. He has been charged with felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and using electric communication to solicit sex.

Ryan Mitchell, a 23-year-old member of the cheer team, was arrested in Texas in connection to an unspecified incident that allegedly took place in July, per Dallas County Sheriff’s Department records. He has been charged with felony aggravated sexual assault of a child.

“This has been a nightmare for Mitch and his family,” Ryan’s attorney told Deadline. “We look forward to Dallas County hearing the truth and this case being over.”

This terrible news comes only a few months after Cheer breakout star Jerry Harris was arrested and charged with the production of child pornography.



Time for a m uch-needed palate cleanser!!!!

Max Collins—a.k.a., the guy from Eve 6, a.k.a., one of Twitter’s rising shitposters, a.k.a., my personal favorite alt-rock gossip columnist of sorts—said some nice things slash also talked shit about some of his Y2K contemporaries in a recent interview with journalist Jill Gutowitz for Vulture.

Some highlights! On Tool:

We toured with A Perfect Circle in Canada on a festival tour in, like, 2000, and [frontman Maynard James Keenan] was fine. The funny anecdote I have that involves him is we were on our bus in the back lounge, drinking, and he was telling us about how Zack de la Rocha [from Rage Against the Machine] got all of his lyric ideas from a book that Maynard had given him. I forget what book he was talking about; [it might’ve been] Marx. It was just kind of a funny brag. He seemed to have a little bit of a chip on his shoulder about it. Like, he wanted to be credited with giving the guy from Rage Against the Machine a book that he derived inspiration from. But I remember him being nice enough. I’m not a Tool fan.

Hinder:

Oh, man. We had a substitute lyric that we would sing for that song [’ Lips of an Angel’ ] that I can’t repeat to you. It’s not fit for prime time. But yeah, [that’s] just one of those godawful songs that makes you feel like an alien in the world.

Third Eye Blind:

People think I hate the guy from Third Eye Blind [Stephan Jenkins] . I really don’t. He’s a great writer. I did a thread where I said his assholeishness is — there’s a certain generosity of spirit to it because it’s entertainment, you know? I personally enjoy that kind of thing from rock stars. Exercise your freedom to be a total dickhead as long as you’re not hurting anyone.

Vertical Horizon:

Ugh. Nicest guys in the world, most boring music conceivable. I’ve, like, taken a vow of rigorous honesty with this kind of phase, and I think at the end of the day, being a decent person counts for more. So I don’t even mean it to be derisive. I mean, I do. But you know what I mean? I think that counts more. But yeah, unlistenable.

Trapt:

Oh, God, couple things here. The singer of Trapt [Chris Taylor Brown] told some of our crew guys that his singing voice was changing the way people sing, like he was shifting the Zeitgeist because he was such a badass; that was sort of the subtext. And they all started laughing. Like, immediately. Then they realized he wasn’t kidding. So that was at one festival that we did together. And then, probably around the same tour cycle, we did another festival with them and Filter. The Trapt guy was at a bar, and he got into a fight and got his ass kicked. Jonny Radtke, another member of Filter, and I watched it happen. Jonny, I believe, has it on tape.

30 Seconds to Mars:

30 Seconds to Mars is the band most reviled by bands, I think, across the board. Just absolutely despised. In my opinion, rightfully so. Everything from the music, which is godawful but with this really heavy pretense of being incredible and very serious. Yeah, just terrible. It’s strange because [Jared Leto’s] obviously a great artist … I mean, actor. I really do think people like that just don’t have friends anymore in the sense that, you know, people who will tell them that they suck. You need to have friends that tell you when you suck and when you’re being a self-serious prick, or you end up like that.

Fountains of Wayne:

[They’re] o ne of the greatest American rock-and-roll bands of all time. People always think that I’m fucking with them when I say that. If you’re only familiar with ‘ Stacy’s Mom,’ I get how you’d have that reaction. But those guys are absolutely brilliant songwriters. Or were —Adam Schlessinger passed away from COVID [last April]. So yeah, they’re literally one of my favorite bands.

