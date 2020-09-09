Unsurprisingly, WeWoreWhat's Danielle Bernstein Has Covid-19 After Partying Mask-Free in the Hamptons

Image : Bennett Raglin ( Getty Images )

WeWoreWhat founder Danielle Bernstein–an influencer best known for allegedly stealing a mask design from the small, patent-pending Latina-owned brand By Second Wind and attempting to pass off “vintage gym shorts” made by a small Australian Etsy shop—is back in the news for bad behavior. This time, it’s about an apparent, total disregard for social distancing rules.



Advertisement

On Saturday, Bernstein revealed that she tested positive for covid-19 and was quarantined in her New York City apartment, according to Page Six. “I let everyone know who needed to and have been following all of my buildings’ strict protocols to be here,” she said in a now-expired Instagram Story, adding that she “lived life in phase FOUR reopening of NY... Small groups, dining out, all of it is currently allowed.” Still, Bernstein adds, “of course I could have been more careful and still got it… the virus is still very much here and I will be taking it even more seriously going forward.”

Bernstein’s fanbase has seized, not on her covid-19 diagnosis, but how she seems to have contracted the virus. An Instagram account called “We Don’t Take Covid Seriously What” has been documenting Bernstein’s “quarantine” activities, which allegedly include videos of the influencer going to parties and out to eat, violating CDC rules.

Advertisement

Those accusations were echoed on Tuesday when a source told Page Six

Bernstein was spotted mask-less at a party attended by 35-40 people (including Kendell Jenner’s maybe-ex-boyfriend, NBA player Blake Griffin) in the Hamptons prior to her diagnosis. When asked if she was wearing a mask, the source told the publication no: “No one was.” Bernstein’s boyfriend has also tested positive for covid-19.

Of course, there’s no way to know whether the pair’s positive status impacted other guests at the party, or if they contracted the virus while there, but according to the source, other attendees have now run out to get tests for fear that they, too, may have contracted the disease. It’s unclear whether the event will become the super-spreader moment attendees are fearing, but if maybe a mask-less party isn’t a great idea–no matter how fancy the venue.

If there is any lesson to be had here, let it be this: influencers don’t showcase their true selves online, and many of them simply cannot be bothered to wear a mask or stop partying. Go figure.