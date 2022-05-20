Just days after his primary defeat, North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn called for a “Dark MAGA” resurgence to smoke out the “gentile politics” of the Republican party. Cawthorn, who’s seemingly not yet recovered from Tuesday’s election knock-out, took to Instagram to share his temper tantrum-fueled plan of action.

“The time for gentile politics as usual has come to an end. It’s time for the rise of the new right, it’s time for Dark MAGA to truly take command,” Cawthorn wrote, in a typo-written note indicating that he’s clearly out for the blood of his own party. “We have an enemy to defeat, but we will never be able to defeat them until we defeat the cowardly and weak members of our own party. Their days are numbered. We are coming.”

The 26-year-old—who was overthrown by state Sen. Chuck Edwards—has been on the party black list ever since he revealed that party members in DC have cocaine parties and orgies. In his Instagram post, Cawthorn noted how he’s since been iced out in politics, writing that “when the establishment turned their guns on me...very few people had my back.”

The long, unhinged caption appeared under a photo of a chart titled, “America’s First Patriots,” where he listed allies like former President Donald Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), “the great Charlie Kirk,” and Tucker Carlson. “This list includes the lion share [sic] of figures that came to my defense when it was not politically profitable. These are honorable men and women who are the type of friends anyone yearns to have,” the U.S. Rep. wrote.

Cawthorn’s been left with very few confidants after a series of scandals and an unrelenting string of embarrassing stories, from sex videos and revenge porn to traffic violations and ethics investigations. But Cawthorn’s Us Versus Them manifesto appears to be a scream into a Republican echo chamber. The representative outlined party members he intends to rally together as well as those he intends to rebuke, but it’s unclear if any of them are listening.

“I am on a mission now to expose those who say and promise one thing yet legislate and work towards another, self-profiteering, globalist goal,” Cawthorn continued in his (way-too-long) caption. “It’s time for the rise of the new right, it’s time for Dark MAGA to truly take command.”

The supposed “rise” of the “Dark MAGA” seems to be Cawthorn’s attempt to fester the sore of white supremacy in order to light a fire under a party that has already seemingly turned its back on him. No one knows what this alleged “Dark MAGA” takeover will entail. One can only hope that Cawthorn’s typo-ridden post continues to fall on deaf ears. If we can count on anything, it’s for Cawthorn to have another unforgettable blunder.