Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s (R-NC) recent claims that fellow Congressmen have invited him to orgies and done “key bumps” of cocaine in front of him are going viral this week, and his fellow Republicans aren’t too pleased—presumably because some of them weren’t invited, and others are being implicated in the 26-year-old freshman’s spilling of tea.



Advertisement

On Wednesday afternoon, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters he’s met with Cawthorn over the comments, and said Cawthorn “lost my trust and is gonna have to earn it back.” McCarthy added that further action might be taken against the North Carolina Congressman.

“You can’t just say you won’t do this again. I mean, he’s got a lot of members very upset,” McCarthy said. He also called the comments “unacceptable,” and claimed “t here’s no evidence to this. He did not tell the truth.”

Politico first reported on Tuesday that McCarthy planned to “sit down with” Cawthorn regarding the claims , following internal pressure from other Republicans who voiced concerns in a closed-door party meeting. Now, on top of the reportedly “stern” and “tense” meeting today, and McCarthy’s threat that more disciplinary actions could follow , at least two other Republican House members are calling on Cawthorn to “name names” if his story is true.

“I think it is important, if you’re going to say something like that, to name some names,” Rep. Scott Perry, chair of the House Freedom Caucus of which Cawthorn is a member, told Politico.

Another anonymous House Republican told the outlet, “You should have to name names if you are going to go make those kinds of brush stroke accusations and impugn the character of people in this institution or … anybody else in this town.”

It sure seems like McCarthy and House Republicans are more upset about Cawthorn running his mouth than anything else.

Advertisement

On the “Warrior Poet Society” podcast last week, Cawthorn claimed that upon joining Congress, “all of a sudden you get invited to, ‘Well hey, we’re going to have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes, you should come.’

“I’m like, ‘What did you just ask me to come to do?’ And then you realize they are asking you to come to an orgy,” he said, hilariously. Cawthorn’s spewing of hot goss continued: “Some of the people that are leading on the movement to try to remove addiction in our country, then you watch them do a key bump of cocaine in front of you.”

Advertisement

I don’t doubt the veracity of Cawthorn’s claims that Congressmen are hosting sexual get-togethers or doing drugs. (As some astute Twitter users have pointed out, it doesn’t seem insignificant that Cawthorn is familiar with the term “key bump,” which is pretty specific cokey lingo.) What I do doubt is that Cawthorn, serially accused of being a sexual predator and generally unpleasant creep, is being invited to any parties, let alone those of a sexual variety.

In any case, i t sure is good to know that the same Republican party leadership that’s A-OK with constant Islamophobic attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and members literally participating in an insurrection will pretend to draw the line at references to sex parties and drugs. Looks like a simple case of FOMO, to me.