De Jongh also appears to have been closely involved in Epstein’s oversight of his victims on the islands, connecting one of them to a local immigration lawyer, and obtaining student visas and special classes at the University of the Virgin Islands for some of the other women, JP Morgan claims. “They are structuring the class around the ladies. Please let me know so that they know what to do or not to do,” de Jongh wrote to Epstein in the summer of 2013, per the court filings. Another email shows de Jongh possibly pointing to her work in covering for Epstein as a reason she should receive a bonus: “In 14 years, we have not had a bad audit and we ensure that you have the best relationships with local regulators and departments.”

A spokesperson for the Virgin Islands has since responded to the Thursday court filing, claiming it “mischaracterized Epstein’s interactions with U.S. Virgin Islands officials and residents in an attempt to distract and shift blame away from its role in facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s heinous crimes.” The Virgin Islands government has also referred to the court documents as “hyperbolic conspiracy theories” and formally asked Senior U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, who’s overseeing the territory’s lawsuit against the bank, to strike the bank’s accusations of hypocrisy as a legitimate defense in court.

The Virgin Islands government has maintained that it’s determined to go to trial with JP Morgan and doesn’t intend to settle with the bank. A former sex trafficking prosecutor told Law and Crime on Thursday that the bank’s latest bombshell court filing implicating de Jongh may be a strategy to get the government to negotiate a possible settlement and “disincentivize” the Virgin Islands from continuing its push to go to trial.

“For two decades, and for long after JPMC exited Epstein as a client, the entity that most directly failed to protect public safety and most actively facilitated and benefited from Epstein’s continued criminal activity was the plaintiff in this case—the USVI government itself,” JP Morgan said in a court filing last month.