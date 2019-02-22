Image: Getty

In the wake of the documentary Surviving R. Kelly, two more women have come forward with claims that R. Kelly targeted them for sexual abuse as teenagers.



The women, Latresa Scaff and Rochelle Washington, say they were 16 and 15 when R. Kelly allegedly picked them out of the crowd after at a 1995 concert with LL Cool J in Maryland and invited them to his hotel room, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

“Mr. Kelly was wearing jeans and a white T-shirt. His penis was out and over the top of his pants,” Scaff said of him entering the hotel room. Kelly allegedly asked the girls to have a threesome. Washington refused and left the room. Scaff said Kelly asked her to perform oral sex and she did, and then he proceeded to have sexual intercourse with her.

Scaff also says that, in addition to being too young to legally consent, she was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol she’d been given at the afterparty. The women are represented by Gloria Allred and told their stories in a New York City press conference where they said they would also be meeting with law enforcement to discuss the allegations.

Since the Lifetime docuseries aired in January, calls to #MuteRKelly have strengthened. Kelly has since been dropped by his record label and reportedly has left his Chicago recording studio. Police in both Atlanta and Chicago are investigating claims that R. Kelly coerced women into sex as minors and isolated them in his homes as part of an alleged “sex cult.” Chicago police are also in possession of a video that allegedly shows Kelly “engaging in multiple sexual assaults of a girl underage,” which may lead to an indictment.

“I am speaking out because I want to encourage other victims who I know must be out there to come forward as well,” Scaff said told reporters at the press conference. “I want justice for anyone who is a victim of R. Kelly.”