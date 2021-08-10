In news that will surely nourish whichever corner of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s hollowed-out skull she stores her victim complex in, Twitter has suspended the Georgia lawmaker from its platform for a full week.

What happened here is that t he far-right Republican representative, who began her first congressional term in January, tweeted something on Monday about how the Food and Drug Administration “should not approve the COVID vaccines, ” CNN reports. Furthermore, she claimed that the three vaccines currently approved for use in the United States were “failing” to curb transmission of the novel coronavirus and its variants .

Greene’s tweet apparently violated Twitter’s policy regarding posts containing COVID-19 misinformation, ABC News reports. In response, the platform suspended her account and placed it in “read-only mode” for one week, which limits the suspended individual’s “ ability to tweet, retweet, or like content until calmer heads prevail,” a Twitter spokesperson told the news outlet. “The person [who uses the suspended account] can read their timelines and will only be able to send direct messages to their followers” until their suspension is lifted though .

The offending post reportedly re mained on view after Greene was put into her “read-only mode” timeout—her fourth temporary suspension this year!— with a warning placed on it explaining how the information contained within it “may be misleading .” When I checked her feed at about 10 p.m. ET, however, the tweet was nowhere to be found.

It should go without saying that Greene is incorrect about the COVID vaccines and their efficacy in fighting the virus . While it is still possible for fully vaccinated individuals to get infected and spread COVID to others, CNN reports, the Centers for Disease Control say that the vast majority of people being hospitalized for COVID or dying from the virus were unvaccinated , per ABC News.

As for how Greene feels about her temporary suspension, I...hmmmm, weird... She doesn’t seem to have tweeted about it... I’ll let you know when she does!