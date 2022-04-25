Hear ye! Hear ye! Word has it that Elon Musk has bought the world’s most depressing online diary, Twitter.com, for a cool $44 billion dollars. Lots of folks are promising to jump ship (fingers crossed). Some are talking about unionizing, which, come on, uniting over a common cause has never been Twitter’s strength.

What can be agreed upon, however, is that $44 billion is a cartoonishly large amount of money. It makes $1 billion dollars look like a small speck of dust on a speck of dust on a clover.

Hearing this news makes one wonder: W hat else could Elon have spent that sort of money on? Obviously he could’ve ended homelessness in America ($20 billion to fix) twice over, but who wants to provide stable, life changing housing for people when you can own a website where users tweet that they didn’t like the 2014 movie Interstellar to a following of 273 accounts?



The UN’s World Food Program estimates that world hunger could be abolished with $6.6 billion. Again, solving the global food crisis pales in comparison to getting to say, “I own the platform where everyday men find different ways to say they don’t get laid. ”

Any of that humanitarian, do-good BS doesn’t seem up Elon Musks’ alley, to be honest—this involves t oo many mushy emotions like “gratitude” and “not being hungry anymore” for him to invest his big important business dollars in. So what are some actually cool, Musk-ish things he could buy with $44 billion?

Right now, the world’s most expensive yacht is a mere $4.8 billion dollars. It feels like an easy way to be a lot more badass is to give that lonely $4.8 billion dollar yacht nine yacht friends. That’d total up around $44 billion dollars. But again, is cruising around the tranquil blue waters of the Mediterranean in a fleet of mega yachts with your closest magnate pals equivalent to obtaining a social media platform where the 45th president of the United States wrote “covfefe”? Hardly.

The GDP of Bolivia is $36.69 billion dollars, which would actually give Musk a nice $3.5 billion dollars to buy the second most expensive yacht in the world. A fancy yacht to sail around Lake Titicaca? Can’t imagine Musk would ever tire of saying that out loud to whoever he tricks into dating him next . Though, I’m not sure you can purchase a countr, y nor am I sure that it would be more rewarding than getting to put in your Twitter bio, “50 yrs old, Cancer, Owns twitter, formerly Yahoo.”

Maybe Elon Musk made the right choice. $44 billion dollars spent on a website on which Kevin Durant wrote at 7:45 pm that he wanted to drink Scarlett Johansson’s bath water does seem like a good deal. I’m not a money whiz like Elon, but I trust him, my new Internet Overlord.