Over the past month, three Disney theme park employees have filed police reports claiming that they were abused and/or sexually assaulted while inside their respective Mikey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck costumes.



In one incident reported by the Associated Press, the 36-year-old woman inside the Mickey Mouse costume at Magic Kingdom says a grandmother patted the mouse head so hard it caused neck strain. Police decided that the matter was “civil” rather than “criminal,” as the Disney guest had only been hitting the costume hard enough to cause neck strain in order to prove to her grandson that the mouse wasn’t scary.

That same day, another 36-year-old employee who plays Minnie Mouse at the park says that her chest was groped by a 61-year-old man who asked for a hug, per the AP. The man, a Disney Vacation Club member, was also accused of groping another cast member earlier in December and is now banned from Disney theme parks but not its Saratoga Springs resort. However, the employee who plays Minnie Mouse declined to press charges.

Yet another incident occurred at the Animal Kingdom restaurant, when a 60-year-old guest allegedly asked to kiss Donald Duck, played by an 18-year-old employee, but then began groping the duck costume. When the employee moved away, she says the guest chased her, putting her hands inside the duck costume and groping the employee’s chest. Once again, the cast member declined to press charges, as there was some concern that the guest might have dementia.

Despite the fact that not a single one of these alleged assailants faces criminal charges, not even the man who was banned from parks, Disney told the AP they take these incidents seriously:

“We provide multiple resources to protect our cast members’ well-being, including on-site law enforcement officers who respond, and are available to them, if needed,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, all charges have also been dropped against the convicted sex offender accused of “cupping and lifting” the breast of the woman playing Ariel at a Disney theme park in November.