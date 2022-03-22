Tea is brewing and pettiness is thriving in recent days, as there seems to be a sudden vendetta against Megan Thee Stallion—and all of it smells suspect to me.

According to the Savage X Fenty site, the brand not only removed Meg as an ambassador, but its founder Rihanna also unfollowed her on Twitter late last week. In the days since, several other musicians followed Rih’s lead: Drake, Nicki Minaj, Ciara, and Kylie Jenner all unfollowed the “Lick” rapper.

Meg’s Savage X Fenty partnership was announced in May 2020 and, since then, the “Savage” rapper has appeared in multiple campaigns. Most notably, she was featured in the lingerie brand’s summer 2020 social media campaign #SavagexTheeStallion and their exclusive holiday campaign. Rihanna said in an interview that Meg was “the energy we were looking for” and even sent her a care package after Meg’s post-shooting injury and confessional wished her a “speedy recovery” on Instagram.

Rihanna’s sudden disconnection from her former partner and friend has set Twitter into a tailspin, and the once overwhelming support for Meg seems to be faltering based on hearsay and falsehoods.



In response to the public outcry to Meg being mass-unfollowed, Rihanna’s team stated that the contract and collab between Meg and X Fenty was over a year ago, and multiple sources suggest Meg’s relationship with Nicki, Drake, and Kylie has been on the fritz for some time now. Plus, Drake unfollows everyone depending on how the winds blows, and the Nicki Barbz have been trashing Meg on Twitter since her Dua Lipa collab.



But the uproar now seems too convenient to have naturally arisen. My opinion: This social distance is a strategic move to bolster support and credibility for Tory Lanez ahead of his court case. Megan accused the rapper of shooting her in “both feet” after attending a party held at Kylie Jenner’s house in LA back on July 2020—which could explain why Kylie unfollowed Meg. But why now? It could possibly have something to do with rapper and podcast host Joe Budden announcing that there is a new video circulating from the night of the shooting. Interesting timing for such a video to drop, as Lanez’s pre-trial hearing for the alleged shooting falls on April 5th.

Meg had some, uh, choice words on Monday for those who don’t believe her:

Celebs and supporters of Tory, such as Wack 100 and DJ Akademics, have been quick to comment on the shakiness of evidence around the case, but there are wobbling alibis and unexplained elements on both sides. Lanez supporters have have claimed that Megan started walking shortly after the injury and that there was no gun residue found at the scene or DNA on the weapon. Reporters on the case have squelched that last claim, declaring Tory’s statement about DNA evidence on the weapon “fake news.”



Lanez also has yet to explain the gun shots that were heard by police, how Meg’s feet were injured at all, and why he screamed, “Dance B_____” in the video recording.

“You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s—. Stop lying,” Megan said, as captured by a fan’s account on Twitter. “Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it.”

Lanez continues to deny allegations and throw shade on Twitter and Soundcloud, suggesting that he is actually the victim in this situation.

If the mass unfollowing of Meg is any indication, the tide of celeb support is turning his way. Meanwhile, Meg continues to be open, raw and vulnerable about her experience. She tweeted in January: “Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma to a joke?” She continues to battle with online doubters as the trial hearing approaches.

What is upsetting is how quickly fans have turned on Megan and distilled this whole thing into an age-old “he said/she said” situation. Meg, like many women that have come before her, is now tasked with the double burden of managing her own trauma and trying to disprove hearsay and rumors. She’s been suddenly cast as dramatic, a liar and a problem starter, after we’ve literally seen photos of the wounds on her feet. How quickly we forget the campaigns to support and believe Black women.

What I know to be true as a survivor of violence is that the lack of definitive evidence does not make the scars or harm to our bodies any less real, and we have a disproportionate burden to prove beyond the shadow of a doubt that we are not lying, because the public is not inclined to trust us. I will never forget Meg’s gut-wrenching Instagram tell-all explaining the trauma of being shot, harmed by someone she cared about, and not being believed by his fans and friends. That must be so isolating.

Regardless of how this all shakes out, my heartfelt support for Black women remains. I validate and see you, Meg.