Last time we checked in on Tomi Lahren, she was shilling concealed carry leggings on her Instagram from a brand named Alexo Athletica. Now, she’s moved beyond being a spokesperson for the brand to launching her own line. In case you needed a reminder these were some REAL god damn AMERICAN leggings that represent OUR FREEDOM to carry GUNS, she’s named the line Freedom, and it’s all red, white, and star-spangled blue. Like the flag, get it!?

“Some have told me I’m too “controversial” to have an athleisure line, that conservatives should just stick to politics and Trump cheerleading,” Lahren wrote in an Instagram comment. “My response? Watch me.”

Unfortunately, I am watching. And god I wish I could look away.

Advertisement

Lahren’s line includes tank-tops, workout bras, and leggings in the brand’s Carrywear™ Lite, which the website notes is not actually designed to carry a firearm. “I feel like there are a lot of young girls out there who don’t have a brand that represents their freedom... a brand that represents their rights,” Lahren says in a video for the brand. “I think it’s young people saying, I want to be a part of something bigger than myself,” she says.

Something bigger like... leggings?

“There are a lot of young people who aren’t ready to have a gun holster in their pants but they like the idea behind it, they like the messaging behind it, they believe in the second amendment,” Lahren says. “Whether or not they’re going to put a gun in it, whether or not they’re going to put their phone in it, it really doesn’t matter. It’s about freedom, it’s about the bill of rights, it’s about constitutional freedoms.”

Advertisement

Okay girl!