Image: AP

According to a spokesperson for the United States Navy, a video made public by former member of Blink 182 Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Academy does in fact show “unidentified” aerial “phenomena.” The language of the statement is significant, according to Motherboard, because “the UFO community is increasingly using the terminology ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ to discuss unknown objects in the sky.”



This is quite the vindication for true believer DeLonge, who as it happens was also the hottest member of Blink 182 around 2001 or so.

Travis Barker was hot but in the semi-threatening way shared by boys who lost their virginity while visiting their brother at college. Tom was the kind of hot where you could picture losing your virginity to each other after dating for two months and talking in nervous detail about the logistics of your parents being gone next Saturday until at least midnight. Mark Hoppus was a non-option because he was basically a football player in tall socks. Travis is currently the hottest member of Blink 182, but this is not a blog about now.

Advertisement

Congratulations to Tom DeLonge (and Travis Barker, now).