Tom Cruise Didn't Do Enough Yelling to Prevent the Latest Mission: Impossible Film From Halting Production

Image : Alberto Pizzoli ( Getty Images )

In December of last year, Tom Cruise was both hero and villain as a video of him berating his colleagues on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 went viral. The audio featured an absolutely unhinged Cruise screaming about covid safety and threatening his colleagues if they didn’t do a better job at ensuring that the set of his film was a mystical land free of any positive coronavirus tests.

“We are not shutting this fucking movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re fucking gone,” he said to whoever had the misfortune to be standing next to him at the moment and was not meeting his high standard for onset safety.

Unfortunately for Mr. Cruise, yelling simply wasn’t enough. According to E! News, production for Tom Cruise’s multimillion-dollar stunt show is now on hold as there has been a positive coronavirus test on set. So if you hear any strange bloodcurdling sounds in the next few days, fear not, it’s just Tom Cruise processing his anger.

On Thursday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim finally gave herself a moment to ugly- cry over her marital issues with Kanye West. During a family vacation to Lake Tahoe, where the Kardashian family stayed in the exact same AirBnB as the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kim revealed that she felt like a “fucking failure” for not being able to maker her third marriage work. She also gave some insight as to just why it wasn’t working. During a teary conversation with her family, Kim revealed that Kanye was largely absent, constantly moving around and that he needed a wife who could follow him around wherever he went and move to Wyoming. “I just can’t do that,” Kim said probably trying to fathom what there even is to do in Wyoming. [TMZ]