Twitter is traditionally the social media channel where brands go to get weird, so it should come as no surprise that IHOP used Mother’s Days as an excuse to tweet about becoming pregnant with pancakes.



On Sunday morning, the restaurant chain most of us forget about until we’re on a road trip and can’t find a Cracker Barrel tweeted an ultrasound picture revealing a stack of buttered pancakes captioned, “If you have pancakes in your tum tum, does that make you a pancake mum mum? Happy Mother’s Day to ALL the moms out there!”

The tweet could be viewed as a public health alert for those of us who have been enjoying pancakes unprotected for years, often after unlimited mimosa binges, without realizing the risk of unplanned pregnancy. However, the biology of pancake impregnation is still a bit mysterious. While my abstinence-only sex education was imperfect, I do seem to remember learning the oral stuff was generally a way to avoid this situation, yet IHOP seems to be suggesting that pancake copulation follows different rules and thus might require different protection. Is it just the raw batter we need to look out for or do we need put condoms on our short stacks? What’s the gestation period? How does the pat of butter get in there?

Great job IHOP. Can’t wait for the Father’s Day follow-up tweet featuring syrup jizz.

