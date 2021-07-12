Tilda Swinton and Timothee Chalamet's Cannes Red Carpet Looks Kicked My Ass

Tilda Swinton and Timothee Chalamet's Cannes Red Carpet Looks Kicked My Ass

Come for Tilda Swinton's incredible fit, stay for Timothee Chalamet's iridescent suit

ashleyreese
Ashley Reese
Image: Valery Hache (Getty Images)

If you’ve gotten your fill of seeing Bella Hadid’s incredible Cannes dress over the weekend, allow Tilda Swinton and Timothee Chalamet to give you some new looks to ogle. The two certainly stood out at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Wes Anderson’s new film, The French Dispatch, surrounded by considerably more muted (read: boring) red carpet looks.

Look, I don’t know what The French Dispatch is about, other than a) it’s a Wes Anderson flick; b) Chalamet is naked in a bathtub at some point; and, c) it’s in black and white. What I do know is that Swinton and Chalamet came to stunt at this premiere, so let’s get into it.

Swinton’s Look

Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto (Getty Images)

We can thank designer Haider Ackemann for the pink and orange ensemble—a color combo most would stay away from, especially those as pale as Swinton. But she flawlessly made the case for it. The sharp lines and tailored fit of the pink top of the dress contrast beautifully with the flowing orange skirt, culminating in a silhouette that screams Tilda. I can’t tell if the long sleeves are gold or green or a gilded sort of emerald, but it’s a fun touch that somehow manages not to distract from the rest of the outfit.

Greensleeves

Image: Kate Green (Getty Images)
The Detailing

Image: Kate Green (Getty Images)

Here’s the closeup. This bright pink cropped tuxedo suit is just... chef’s kiss.

’Avin’ a laugh

Image: Valery Hache (Getty Images)

Adrien Brody agrees.

Tee Moe Tay

Image: Valery Hache (Getty Images)

Next up, Timothee Chalamet’s fit (and another excuse to include Adrien Brody in this post).

Okay, so this looks like... some iridescent silver suit by Tom Ford that features a touch of... what is that color? Copper? Something complex is going on with that suit’s undertone, not to mention the pattern which almost looks like zebra print. But the look is sleek, the rings are a nice touch, and the white shirt and boots are a nice touch.

Chalamet

Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto (Getty Images)
Fans

Image: Andreas Rentz (Getty Images)

The stans agree.

Love

Image: Kate Green (Getty Images)

And here we have Swinton and Chalamet embracing like they’re getting a family portrait taken. Why is my heart aching? What’s going on?

Some Guys

Image: Kate Green (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, uh, here’s Bill Murray wearing a hat and Benicio Del Toro lookin like Benicio Del Toro.

PEACE OUT!

Image: Lionel Hahn (Getty Images)
