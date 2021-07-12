Tilda Swinton and Timothee Chalamet's Cannes Red Carpet Looks Kicked My Ass

Image : Valery Hache ( Getty Images )

If you’ve gotten your fill of seeing Bella Hadid’s incredible Cannes dress over the weekend, allow Tilda Swinton and Timothee Chalamet to give you some new looks to ogle. The two certainly stood out at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Wes Anderson’s new film, The French Dispatch, surrounded by considerably more muted (read: boring) red carpet looks.

Look, I don’t know what The French Dispatch is about, other than a) it’s a Wes Anderson flick; b) Chalamet is naked in a bathtub at some point; and, c) it’s in black and white. What I do know is that Swinton and Chalamet came to stunt at this premiere, so let’s get into it.