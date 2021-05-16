Bella Hadid Joined Brooklyn Protesters to Demand Freedom for Palestine

Photo : Pascal Le Segretain ( Getty Images )

More than a thousand protesters showed up in Brooklyn on Saturday to demand freedom for Palestine and an end to Israel’s violent occupation, by NBC New York’s estimate , and apparently Bella Hadid was one of them!

The Palestinian-American model posted some photos and videos from the march, which snaked its way around the borough’s Bay Ridge neighborhood before shutting down traffic on Interstate 278 in at least one direction a little after sunset, on Instagram later that day.

“The way my heart feels,” Hadid captioned the post. “ To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving, kind, and generous Palestinians all in one place— i t feels whole! We are a rare breed!”

“It’s free Palestine till Palestine is free!” she added. “ P.S . The Palestinian drip is real.”

Saturday’s march came after a week of Israeli military airstrikes in Gaza that have killed at least 192 Palestinians , per The New York Times. The timing of the action also co incided with Nakba Day, which commemorates the 1948 dispossession and displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians so that the state of Israel as we know it could come into being.

S imilar actions were also organized in Atlanta, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, and other American cities—and I’m sure there’ll be more to come, so get out there!



