TikTok House Debuts Nine New Genders, Drop Date Unclear

Screenshot : TikTok

In a new TikTok video posted on Saturday, the Honey House, a.k.a., @honeyhouse, announced nine new genders—coming soon to a state government-operated gender retrieval hole near you.



After reviewing the clip a few times, a lot remains unclear about the new gender expansion pack, including the release date, but here’s everything we could figure out about the nine new gender models , starting with……

1. Sam

Screenshot : TikTok

films workouts for YouTube channel

comes with accessory (camera team to shoot workouts)

2. Nick

Screenshot : TikTok

works for bigtime agency

always talking to brands

always helping brands with marketing

3. Bea

Screenshot : TikTok

mindset and meditation coach

always leading guided meditations on computer

4. Erin

Screenshot : TikTok

e-comm wizard

consults and advises brands

always sitting at computer

always crushing it

5. Jared

Screenshot : TikTok

fitness trainer/actor hybrid gender

always reading sides

unless eating

model shown in video capable of reading sides and eating at same time

unclear if final

6. Nick

Screenshot : TikTok

mindset and motivation coach

always firing people up on the phone

7. Evan

Screenshot : TikTok

model/fitness trainer hybrid gender

always doing photo shoot

unless working out

incapable of doing photo shoot and working out at same time

might die if attempted

8. Dina

Screenshot : TikTok

model/fitness trainer hybrid gender

always doing photoshoot

unless working out

incapable of doing photoshoot and working out at same time

might die if attempted

unclear at press time how Dina and Evan are different genders

Dina might simply be Evan palette swap (or vice-versa)

Screenshot : TikTok

TBD

unclear at press time

guess we won’t know till J.T. drops

Watch the full teaser below, and stay tuned for future @honeyhouse drop deets right here at your fave gender updates blog, jezebel dot cromb.