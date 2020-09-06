ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
TikTok House Debuts Nine New Genders, Drop Date Unclear

mrsblog
Harron Walker
Filed to:TikTok
TikTokhoney housegender updates
Illustration for article titled TikTok House Debuts Nine New Genders, Drop Date Unclear
Screenshot: TikTok

In a new TikTok video posted on Saturday, the Honey House, a.k.a., @honeyhouse, announced nine new genders—coming soon to a state government-operated gender retrieval hole near you.

After reviewing the clip a few times, a lot remains unclear about the new gender expansion pack, including the release date, but here’s everything we could figure out about the nine new gender models, starting with……

1. Sam

Illustration for article titled TikTok House Debuts Nine New Genders, Drop Date Unclear
Screenshot: TikTok
  • films workouts for YouTube channel
  • comes with accessory (camera team to shoot workouts)

2. Nick

Illustration for article titled TikTok House Debuts Nine New Genders, Drop Date Unclear
Screenshot: TikTok
  • works for bigtime agency
  • always talking to brands
  • always helping brands with marketing

3. Bea

Illustration for article titled TikTok House Debuts Nine New Genders, Drop Date Unclear
Screenshot: TikTok
  • mindset and meditation coach
  • always leading guided meditations on computer

4. Erin

Illustration for article titled TikTok House Debuts Nine New Genders, Drop Date Unclear
Screenshot: TikTok
  • e-comm wizard
  • consults and advises brands
  • always sitting at computer
  • always crushing it

5. Jared

Illustration for article titled TikTok House Debuts Nine New Genders, Drop Date Unclear
Screenshot: TikTok
  • fitness trainer/actor hybrid gender
  • always reading sides
  • unless eating
  • model shown in video capable of reading sides and eating at same time
  • unclear if final

6. Nick

Illustration for article titled TikTok House Debuts Nine New Genders, Drop Date Unclear
Screenshot: TikTok
  • mindset and motivation coach
  • always firing people up on the phone

7. Evan

Illustration for article titled TikTok House Debuts Nine New Genders, Drop Date Unclear
Screenshot: TikTok
  • model/fitness trainer hybrid gender
  • always doing photo shoot
  • unless working out
  • incapable of doing photo shoot and working out at same time
  • might die if attempted

8. Dina

Illustration for article titled TikTok House Debuts Nine New Genders, Drop Date Unclear
Screenshot: TikTok
  • model/fitness trainer hybrid gender
  • always doing photoshoot
  • unless working out
  • incapable of doing photoshoot and working out at same time
  • might die if attempted
  • unclear at press time how Dina and Evan are different genders
  • Dina might simply be Evan palette swap (or vice-versa)

9. J.T.

Illustration for article titled TikTok House Debuts Nine New Genders, Drop Date Unclear
Screenshot: TikTok
  • TBD
  • unclear at press time
  • guess we won’t know till J.T. drops

Watch the full teaser below, and stay tuned for future @honeyhouse drop deets right here at your fave gender updates blog, jezebel dot cromb.

Harron Walker

Freelance contributor

