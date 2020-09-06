TikTok House Debuts Nine New Genders, Drop Date Unclear

In a new TikTok video posted on Saturday, the Honey House, a.k.a., @honeyhouse, announced nine new genders—coming soon to a state government-operated gender retrieval hole near you.
After reviewing the clip a few times, a lot remains unclear about the new gender expansion pack, including the release date, but here’s everything we could figure out about the nine new gender models, starting with……
1. Sam
Advertisement
- films workouts for YouTube channel
- comes with accessory (camera team to shoot workouts)
2. Nick
G/O Media may get a commission
- works for bigtime agency
- always talking to brands
- always helping brands with marketing
3. Bea
Advertisement
- mindset and meditation coach
- always leading guided meditations on computer
4. Erin
Advertisement
- e-comm wizard
- consults and advises brands
- always sitting at computer
- always crushing it
5. Jared
Advertisement
- fitness trainer/actor hybrid gender
- always reading sides
- unless eating
- model shown in video capable of reading sides and eating at same time
- unclear if final
6. Nick
Advertisement
- mindset and motivation coach
- always firing people up on the phone
7. Evan
Advertisement
- model/fitness trainer hybrid gender
- always doing photo shoot
- unless working out
- incapable of doing photo shoot and working out at same time
- might die if attempted
8. Dina
Advertisement
- model/fitness trainer hybrid gender
- always doing photoshoot
- unless working out
- incapable of doing photoshoot and working out at same time
- might die if attempted
- unclear at press time how Dina and Evan are different genders
- Dina might simply be Evan palette swap (or vice-versa)
9. J.T.
Advertisement
- TBD
- unclear at press time
- guess we won’t know till J.T. drops
DISCUSSION