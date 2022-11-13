Tiffany Trump, 29, married Lebanese American businessman Michael Boulos, 25, at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday. She had everything a bride should: s omething old (her dad, Donald), something new (a hurricane passing through the area), something borrowed (Ivanka’s knock-off Grace Kelly dress from To Catch a Thief), and something blue (a Democratic Senate for the next two years).

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s (D-NV) re-election against Republican Adam Laxalt was called during the grand affair, giving Democrats the 50 seats they need to hold the Senate regardless of the results of the Georgia run-off.

Former president Trump managed to walk his daughter down the aisle, despite the fact that “he has been upset and ranting like a raging bull for the past couple of days,” a source told People.

Tiffany, Trump’s oft-forgotten but just-as-bad-as-the-others adult child with Marla Maples, wore an Elie Saab gown and ordered a 7-foot tall cake. According to Page Six, her wedding was nearly derailed by Hurricane Nicole.

“They’ve sent staff home,” a source told the outlet. “Tiffany is still there. Some guests came in for the week, and they had all these things planned. It was going to be a whole over-the-top thing. They had to cancel events today and canceled a golf outing for tomorrow. Everyone is stuck inside.”

“Friday is supposed to be a welcome dinner and they aren’t sure it’s going to happen…Tiffany is flipping out,” the source added.

Despite all the unfortunate goings-on for the Trumps this weekend, Maples insists the wedding was a happy, politics-free affair.

“We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics,” she told People.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple.