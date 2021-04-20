Thoughts I Had on 4/20 For No Particular Reason

Image : AN WOITAS/DPA/AFP ( Getty Images )

Today, 4/20, is a day celebrated mostly by people who have made smoking marijuana a dominant strain in their personality. Unfortunately, I fall into this camp. My preference for weed over other substances like alcohol is because it turns off the anxiety tap that runs freely in my brain and replaces it with beautiful TV static, an ambient nothingness that finally allows my jaw to unclench. Another pleasant thing about this day is that usually in New York, where I live, the weather has turned around. Finally, it’s nice out! Marijuana is legal. The earth is healing. Summer, or something like it, beckons.



Advertisement

Over the course of the pandemic, I largely stopped drinking, if only because all my previous outlets for doing so were closed. As someone who waves their hand and says, “yes, eventually” to the idea of quitting smoking for good, I fear that I have the sort of “addictive” personality that would make it so that one wine at dinner would turn to three wines a day, which would spiral quickly to a bottle in the shower before the coffee is done. (This likely would not happen, but the fear of it was enough to keep me out of the bottle. Also, I hate being hungover). Weed, however, was the MVP of the quarantine, a beautiful substance that, for me, erases the edges of time just enough so that the early weeks of social distancing are now nothing more than a smooth-brained memory.

I’m hard-pressed to really say what it is I did during those early weeks, when I felt anxious, and then stupid for feeling anxious, and then anxious, and also bored, then anxious, once more. But, for every silly little television program I watched and every tea towel I embroidered, weed was there to get me out of my head for just a few hours, and to plop me somewhere else. Weed never let me down.

Here are some thoughts I’ve had on this beautiful Tuesday, which is different from the others. No reason. Just my brain.