This Is What Gwen Stefani's Fabled Bridal Shower Looked Like

Screenshot : Instagram

Gwen Stefani literally got “kidnapped” this week. Why? Well, she’s getting married, and that’s just what families do in the name of heterosexual wedding traditions.



On Instagram Stories Thursday, the singer revealed she’d been “kidnapped by family to celebrate that I’m getting married!” Her wedding to Blake Shelton is reportedly sometime this summer, although the couple has eagerly left fans and haters on their tippy-toes with the specifics.



Among her gifts from family and friends were flowers, cards, and wrapped presents . One card was apparently the “something old,” which is a thing people still do, apparently, and celebrated the announcement of her parent s’ wedding back in 1966, in Anaheim.



Gwen previously told Seth Meyers that she wanted to keep the wedding “low key,” so imagine it will be out in Oklahoma on Shelton’s accursed ranch. Makes sense she’d keep it simple for the bridal shower.



But that’s not all! Shelton also teased that their first dance as official husband and wife, and not just will they/won’t they boyfriend/girlfriend, will be “If You Leave,” from Pretty In Pink.



Best of luck in that endeavor!

