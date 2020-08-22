This Charmed Reunion Sucks Ass

Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

The writers for Ryan Murphy Presents the Actual Year 2020 must be totally out of ideas because they’ve written in yet another online fight between Charmed co-stars Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano, and we already did that!!



Advertisement

This latest Twitter spat began with a tweet from McGowan on Thursday where she criticized the Democratic Party for having “achieved nothing,” Page Six reports. “ What have the Democrats done to solve anything?” the actress wrote. “ Help the poor? No. Help Black and brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. Nothing . Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherfuckers.”

Milano, who played one of McGowan’s witchy half-sisters on the WB’s Charmed, responded the following day with a list of “all the things” she says “ the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place.” Holly Marie Combs, who played McGowan’s other witchy half-sister on Charmed, even weighed in with a bizarre and honestly callous comment about how the Trump administration is tearing “TV families” apart, just as it “has torn real-life families apart.”

Advertisement

All in all, a horrible reunion! Please bring Charmed back on the air so I can cancel it myself!



And now, a palette cleanser from Shannon Doherty, who wisely left Charmed at an early enough juncture so as to avoid involving herself in embarrassing, petty, performatively political yet ultimately self-serving brand-building exercises on Twitter dot com with her co- stars decades later.

In a recent episode of Hot Ones, Drew Barrymore confirmed the rumor that friends of her grandfather, the actor John Barrymore , stole his corpse from the morgue so they could all party together one last time.



Advertisement

Per Us Weekly:

“Is it true that your grandfather’s body was stolen from the morgue by WC Fields, Errol Flynn and Sadakichi Hartmann so that they could prop him up against a poker table and throw one last party with the guy?” host Sean Evans asked. Barrymore replied, “Not only yes, but there have been cinematic interpretations of that. A Blake Edwards film called S.O.B that’s just brilliant and fun to watch.”

Advertisement

Drew added that “I hope my friends do the same for me… That is the kind of spirit I can get behind. Just prop the old bag up, let’s have a few last rounds.”