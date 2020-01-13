Thinx Period Panties May Contain Crotch Toxins

Image : Getty

Thinx period panties sure do have a way of keeping themselves in the news: first ads for Thinx were banned from the NYC subway for reminding men that periods exist, then founder Miki Agrawal was ousted amid sexual harassment allegations, now, it would seem that the panties themselves are full of poison.



A recent investigation by the Sierra Club’s magazine, Sierra, found that the crotches of Thinx contained polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAs. These chemicals have been linked to cancer and fertility problems in humans, so right next to the vag is most likely not the best place for storing them.

In order to test the PFA levels of various period underwear, journalist Jessian Choy mailed unused Thinx, along with similar products Lunapads and Peaslee, to a lab. Of the three brands, the main line of Thinx underwear and their product marketed to teens were the only ones that tested positive for PFAs.

What’s more, the high PFA levels suggest that the toxic chemicals might have been intentionally added to the underwear:

“One question is whether Thinx added the PFAS deliberately to the material, or whether they’re a by-product of the manufacturing process, which occasionally happens. PFAS are commonly used in waterproofing and stain resistant finishes, and they have been used across many industries. They’re found in surgical gowns, carpets, commercial aircraft, and low-emission vehicles. According to Choy, the PFAS levels are high enough in Thinx’s products ‘to suggest they were intentionally manufactured with PFAS.’”

Thus far, news coverage of Thinx has resembled the pattern of news stories around some hot young celebrity: infatuation with a bad-girl, yet commercially appealing feminist message, a public meltdown and breakup, now a struggle with chemicals. Stay tuned for the inevitable makeover and comeback tour undoubtedly being planned by a PR team this very second.